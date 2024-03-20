EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged.

The revised Summary of Economic Projections could drive the US Dollar's valuation.

EUR/USD seems to have stabilized slightly above 1.0850 in the early European session on Wednesday after registering small losses on Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a lack of recovery momentum as markets gear up for the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy announcements.

Retreating US Treasury bond yields and the rebound seen in Wall Street's main indexes made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength in the second half of the day on Tuesday and allowed EUR/USD to erase a large portion of its daily losses.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.12% 0.10% 0.22% 0.38% 1.68% 0.66% 0.60% EUR -0.12% -0.02% 0.11% 0.27% 1.55% 0.53% 0.46% GBP -0.09% 0.02% 0.14% 0.30% 1.59% 0.57% 0.48% CAD -0.23% -0.09% -0.13% 0.16% 1.45% 0.42% 0.36% AUD -0.38% -0.27% -0.31% -0.17% 1.28% 0.27% 0.18% JPY -1.69% -1.59% -1.54% -1.48% -1.32% -1.03% -1.11% NZD -0.66% -0.54% -0.56% -0.40% -0.26% 1.02% -0.07% CHF -0.58% -0.46% -0.49% -0.35% -0.20% 1.10% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The Fed is widely expected to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% following the March policy meeting.

Market participants will pay close attention to the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot. In December, the dot plot showed that policymakers were forecasting a 75 basis points reduction in the policy rate in 2024. In case the new dot plot reaffirms that Fed officials are still favoring three 25 bps cuts in 2024, markets could lean toward a policy pivot in June.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is 36% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged in June. The market positioning suggests that the USD could come under selling pressure in case the Fed event convinces investors of a rate reduction in June.

On the other hand, a hawkish revision to the SEP, with officials shifting their projections toward a 50 bps cut in 2024, could provide a boost to the USD and weigh heavily on EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays well below 50, highlighting a lack of recovery momentum.

On the downside, 1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate support before 1.0830 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

In case EUR/USD rises above 1.0880 (100-period SMA), 1.0900–1.0910 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 50-period SMA) could be seen as next resistance ahead of 1.0960 (end-point of the uptrend).