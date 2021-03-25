EUR/USD Forecast: Euro finds some support above 1.1750, bearish pressure persists

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1779
- Euro among worst G10 performers on Thursday as EU leaders discuss the vaccine.
- US dollar losses strength as Wall Street turns positive.
- EUR/USD post third decline in a row, the lowest close since November.
The EUR/USD pair fell for the third consecutive day on Thursday and hit a fresh 2021 low of 1.1761, as the Euro underperformed, particularly during the American session. An improvement in market sentiment during US hours weakened the greenback and favored a rebound of the euro. The pair trimmed losses, but it was holding under 1.1800.US economic data came in above expectation, with initial and continuing claims dropping to one-year lows and a positive revision to Q4 GDP numbers from 4.1% to 4.3% (annualized). US equity markets opened lower and tumbled but then recover. The Dow Jones bounced 500 points from the lows. The improvement in risk sentiment weakened the US dollar and did something for the euro.
The common currency was the worst performer among the G10 group, probably affected by technical factors and the big decline versus the pound. European leads are meeting virtually to discuss vaccine supplies and improving distribution. On Friday, data to be released include the German IFO and in the US, personal income, and spending data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is consolidating below the 200 DMA, for the second day in a row. The euro hit a new low at 1.1759. The area around 1.1750/60 is a strong support that could help the euro alleviate the bearish pressure. Still, no signs of a correction are seen. .According to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside. Still, with RSI and Momentum and extreme oversold levels attempting to flatten, some consolidation seems likely ahead of the Asian session. A break under 1.1750 would leave the euro more vulnerable.
Support levels: 1.1750 1.1710 1.1685
Resistance levels: 1.1800 1.1835 1.1885
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped under 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. Both US GDP and jobless claims beat estimates. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement. Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD still marooned within this week’s $1725-$1745 range
Spot gold prices remain locked within this week’s mid-$1720s to mid-$1740s ranges, with prices having recently rallied to the top of this range before pulling back.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?