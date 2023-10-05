Share:

EUR/USD stabilized above 1.0500 following Wednesday's modest recovery.

Euro could struggle to extend its rebound unless it clears 1.0540.

Markets will pay close attention to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US.

EUR/USD closed in positive territory on Wednesday and went into a consolidation phase above 1.0500 early Thursday. The pair's technical picture points to a neutral outlook in the near term but buyers could show interest once the 1.0540 hurdle is cleared.

Employment in the US private sector rose 89,000 in September, the monthly data published by ADP revealed on Wednesday. This reading followed the 180,000 increase recorded in August and fell short of the market expectation of 153,000. In turn, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield staged a downward correction and the USD lost strength during the American trading hours, helping EUR/USD edge higher mid-week.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.51% 0.53% 1.49% 1.58% -0.45% 1.11% 0.18% EUR -0.51% 0.03% 0.96% 1.05% -0.96% 0.59% -0.35% GBP -0.53% -0.02% 0.94% 1.03% -1.00% 0.57% -0.38% CAD -1.51% -0.98% -0.91% 0.09% -1.95% -0.38% -1.33% AUD -1.60% -1.08% -1.04% -0.09% -2.05% -0.47% -1.44% JPY 0.43% 0.95% 0.98% 1.94% 1.95% 1.55% 0.62% NZD -1.12% -0.59% -0.55% 0.38% 0.48% -1.56% -0.94% CHF -0.18% 0.35% 0.38% 1.31% 1.40% -0.62% 0.94% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Investors expect the number of first time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 210,000 from 204,000 in the prior week. A significant upside surprise, with a print higher than 230,000, could cause the USD to come under renewed bearish pressure ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated September jobs report.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures were last seen losing between 0.4% and 0.5%. If Wall Street's main indexes fail to build on Wednesday's recovery and open in negative territory, the USD could hold its ground even if the initial reaction to the US data hurts the currency.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD was last seen fluctuating in the upper half of the descending regression channel, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart was moving sideways near 50, reflecting the neutral stance. In case the pair rises above 1.0540 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), upper limit of the descending channel) and stabilizes there, 1.0570 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as the next recovery target before 1.0600 (psychological level, 100-period SMA).

On the downside, 1.0500 (psychological level, static level, mid-point of the descending channel) aligns as first support before 1.0450 (lower limit of the descending channel, static level) and 1.0420 (static level from November 2022).