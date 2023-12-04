Share:

After Friday's pause, EUR/USD resumes its decline.

Short-term bias is still downside; however, technical indicators show signs of exhaustion.

The US dollar strengthened amid higher yields ahead of key US jobs data.

The EUR/USD dropped for the fourth consecutive time on Monday, falling below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The pair found support above the 1.0800 area. The US Dollar strengthened ahead of crucial US labor market data.

The pair continues to decline as market bets suggest that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start cutting interest rates before the Federal Reserve (Fed) does. The Euro is retracting after reaching levels above 1.1000 last week. The move is starting to appear somewhat exaggerated, and volatility is expected to remain elevated.

On Tuesday, Eurostat will release the October Producer Price Index (PPI), and also due are the final PMIs. France and Spain will report October Industrial Production.

The US Dollar rose across the board on Monday. It opened the week under pressure but recovered sharply, supported by higher US yields ahead of key economic reports.

The highlight during the week in the US will be labor market data, starting with the JOLTS report. Also due is the ISM Services PMI. Later in the week, the ADP private employment report, Jobless Claims, and Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to offer a picture of a more balanced labor market.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The decline of the EUR/USD found support at 1.0800. The price dropped below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the indicators on the daily chart point to the downside. After a decline of more than 200 pips from the recent peak, some consolidation is overdue.

On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stabilizing after hitting 30, also pointing at consolidation. The MACD continues to show negativity for the Euro, while Momentum is flattening. Risks ahead appear to be balanced. A decline below 1.0790 would open the door to further losses, while on the upside, the Euro needs to reclaim 1.0900 to negate the short-term negative bias.

