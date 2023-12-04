- After Friday's pause, EUR/USD resumes its decline.
- Short-term bias is still downside; however, technical indicators show signs of exhaustion.
- The US dollar strengthened amid higher yields ahead of key US jobs data.
The EUR/USD dropped for the fourth consecutive time on Monday, falling below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The pair found support above the 1.0800 area. The US Dollar strengthened ahead of crucial US labor market data.
The pair continues to decline as market bets suggest that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start cutting interest rates before the Federal Reserve (Fed) does. The Euro is retracting after reaching levels above 1.1000 last week. The move is starting to appear somewhat exaggerated, and volatility is expected to remain elevated.
On Tuesday, Eurostat will release the October Producer Price Index (PPI), and also due are the final PMIs. France and Spain will report October Industrial Production.
The US Dollar rose across the board on Monday. It opened the week under pressure but recovered sharply, supported by higher US yields ahead of key economic reports.
The highlight during the week in the US will be labor market data, starting with the JOLTS report. Also due is the ISM Services PMI. Later in the week, the ADP private employment report, Jobless Claims, and Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to offer a picture of a more balanced labor market.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The decline of the EUR/USD found support at 1.0800. The price dropped below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the indicators on the daily chart point to the downside. After a decline of more than 200 pips from the recent peak, some consolidation is overdue.
On the 4-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is stabilizing after hitting 30, also pointing at consolidation. The MACD continues to show negativity for the Euro, while Momentum is flattening. Risks ahead appear to be balanced. A decline below 1.0790 would open the door to further losses, while on the upside, the Euro needs to reclaim 1.0900 to negate the short-term negative bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains stuck near 1.0800 after US employment data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction and moves up and down in a narrow channel at around 1.0800 in the American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose less than expected in November and helped the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 after US ADP data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time stabilizing above 1.2600 after closing the first two trading days of the week in negative territory. Despite the weaker-than-expected ADP Employment Change data, the US Dollar stays relatively resilient amid cautious market stance.
Gold rebounds to $2,030 as US yields stretch lower
Gold recovered toward $2,030 after testing $2,020 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined to its lowest level in three months below 4.15% after US employment data and helped XAU/USD gain traction.
Bitcoin-based meme coin ORDI price action wobbles after 1,100% rally
The Bitcoin-based BRC-20 meme coin, which had people confused as being an actual valuable token, is now slowly creeping up to that status. ORDI price rise over the past couple of days has been astonishing, and with BTC driving the price and crossing $44,000, ORDI is also gaining rapidly. But not for long.
The Dollar is struggling to trend
For the last three trading sessions, the dollar index has been crossing up and down the 200-day moving average every day. All in all, the flirting with this level has been going on for more than three weeks, during which neither bulls nor bears were able to form a stable trend.