- EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 in the European morning on Thursday.
- German and US inflation data will be watched closely by market participants.
- The pair faces key near-term support level at 1.0800.
EUR/USD recovered from the weekly low it touched below 1.0800 and ended the day virtually unchanged on Wednesday. The pair fluctuates in a tight range near 1.0850 early Thursday as investors await key data releases.
The data from France showed on Thursday that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.9% on a monthly basis, surpassing the market expectation for a 0.7% increase. This reading helped the Euro edge higher in the early European session.
Euro price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|0.07%
|0.52%
|0.86%
|-0.50%
|1.50%
|-0.31%
|EUR
|0.22%
|0.28%
|0.74%
|1.08%
|-0.28%
|1.71%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|-0.29%
|0.46%
|0.80%
|-0.56%
|1.45%
|-0.37%
|CAD
|-0.53%
|-0.76%
|-0.47%
|0.36%
|-1.03%
|1.00%
|-0.84%
|AUD
|-0.89%
|-1.09%
|-0.81%
|-0.35%
|-1.38%
|0.64%
|-1.19%
|JPY
|0.51%
|0.26%
|0.59%
|1.03%
|1.36%
|2.02%
|0.18%
|NZD
|-1.55%
|-1.77%
|-1.47%
|-1.01%
|-0.65%
|-2.04%
|-1.86%
|CHF
|0.31%
|0.09%
|0.37%
|0.83%
|1.18%
|-0.19%
|1.82%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Germany's Destatis will publish the preliminary CPI data for February later in the day. On a yearly basis, the CPI inflation is forecast to ease to 2.6% from 2.9% in January. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), the European Central Bank's (ECB) preferred gauge of inflation, is expected to increase 0.6% on a monthly basis following the 0.2% decline recorded in December. In case the monthly HICP rises at a stronger pace than anticipated, the initial market reaction could help the Euro stay resilient against its rivals.
The US economic docket will feature the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for January. Hot CPI and Producer Price Index (PPI) readings for January revived expectations for a delay in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy pivot.
Core PCE inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to rise 0.4% on a monthly basis in January. Markets fully price in a no change in the Fed policy rate in March and see an 80% probability that the Fed will opt for one more pause in May, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
In case monthly core PCE inflation rises more than expected in January, the USD could gather strength, with investors reassessing the total reduction in interest rates in 2024. New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that the inflation outlook has improved and his baseline scenario was for three rate cuts this year.
On the other hand, a soft monthly Core PCE print, at or below 0.2%, could trigger a USD selloff with the immediate reaction.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
EUR/USD broke below the ascending trend line but staged a rebound after testing the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index recovered back above 50, reflecting sellers' hesitancy.
On the upside, 1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend, ascending trend line) aligns as key resistance. In case the pair stabilizes above that level, it could target 1.0900-1.0910 (psychological level, Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0940 (static level).
1.0820 (200-period SMA) stays intact as dynamic support before 1.0800-1.0790 (psychological level, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, 100-period SMA) and 1.0760 (static level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0850 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD gained traction and recovered to the 1.0850 area in the second half of the day on Thursday. After January PCE inflation data came in line with the market expectations, the US Dollar struggles to find demand helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2650 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and turned positive on the day above 1.2650. The improving risk mood following January PCE inflation data from the US makes it difficult for the USD to find demand and supports the pair.
Gold climbs to multi-week high near $2,050 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and advanced to its highest level since early February above $2,040 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield drops toward 4.2% after US PCE inflation data, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
XRP price surges to $0.58 amidst allegations of price manipulation by Ripple using bots
XRP price continued its rally towards the $0.64 target on Thursday. The altcoin climbed to $0.58, sustained above key support at $0.55, maintaining its uptrend.
US inflation is too hot but softening fundamentals point to an eventual cooling
The Fed's favoured measure of inflation come in at 0.4% month-on-month, which is double the 0.2% rate we want to see, but cooling incomes and spending suggest inflation will moderate again in coming months, leaving the door open to a June Fed rate cut.