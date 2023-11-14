Share:

EUR/USD stabilized at around 1.0700 in the European morning on Tuesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to decline to 3.3% from 3.7%.

Near-term technical outlook suggests that the bullish bias stays intact.

Following Monday's indecisive action, EUR/USD stabilized near 1.0700 in the early trading hours of the European session on Tuesday. Although the near-term technical picture suggests that the bullish bias remains intact, the market reaction to the US inflation data could drive the pair's action in the second half of the day.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.09% -0.42% 0.16% 0.01% 0.15% 0.44% -0.02% EUR 0.09% -0.33% 0.23% 0.07% 0.23% 0.52% 0.07% GBP 0.43% 0.33% 0.59% 0.40% 0.57% 0.88% 0.42% CAD -0.16% -0.25% -0.58% -0.15% -0.01% 0.29% -0.17% AUD 0.01% -0.08% -0.41% 0.15% 0.13% 0.43% -0.01% JPY -0.15% -0.23% -0.56% 0.01% -0.13% 0.30% -0.16% NZD -0.44% -0.53% -0.87% -0.29% -0.44% -0.30% -0.46% CHF -0.01% -0.10% -0.43% 0.15% -0.02% 0.14% 0.44% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) weakened modestly in the American session on Monday but investors refrained from taking large positions ahead of the highly-anticipated Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

On a yearly basis, the CPI is expected to rise 3.3% in October, down from 3.7% in September. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to hold steady at 4.1% in the same period. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the Core CPI are seen rising 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

Investors are likely to react to the monthly Core CPI figure, which is not distorted by base effects. A stronger-than-forecast Core CPI print could provide a boost to the USD, while a soft print could trigger a risk rally and make it difficult for the currency to find demand.

US CPI Data Forecast: Headline inflation expected to slow, core price pressures to remain high.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets still pricing in an 86% probability that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave the policy rate unchanged in December, suggesting that the pair is facing a two-way risk heading into the data release.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD continues to trade within the upper half of the ascending regression channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 50, reflecting the bullish bias. On the upside, 1.0730 (upper limit of the ascending channel) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.0750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.0800 (static level, psychological level).

Immediate support is located at 1.0700 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) ahead of 1.0660 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.0640 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).