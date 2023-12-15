Share:

EUR/USD stabilized at around 1.1000 following a two-day rally.

Near-term technical outlook highlights overbought conditions for the pair.

ECB-Fed policy divergence is likely to continue to support EUR/USD.

Following Wednesday's upsurge, EUR/USD gained more than 1% and touched its highest level since late November above 1.1000. Although the pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that there could be a downward correction, investors could refrain from betting against a steady rebound in the US Dollar (USD) after the dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) surprise.

The European Central Bank (ECB) left key rates unchanged following the December meeting as anticipated. Although the ECB revised inflation projections lower, it reiterated that future decisions will ensure that policy rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for "as long as necessary."

In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that they did not discuss rate cuts at the meeting and added that it wasn't time to lower their guard since they had more work to be done. Lagarde's hawkish tone provided a boost to the Euro, allowing EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum.

Euro price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -1.95% -1.70% -1.53% -2.04% -2.22% -1.56% -1.43% EUR 1.90% 0.24% 0.40% -0.10% -0.28% 0.37% 0.50% GBP 1.68% -0.24% 0.17% -0.33% -0.51% 0.14% 0.27% CAD 1.51% -0.41% -0.18% -0.50% -0.67% -0.03% 0.09% AUD 2.00% 0.12% 0.33% 0.49% -0.17% 0.46% 0.63% JPY 2.18% 0.28% 0.43% 0.68% 0.19% 0.67% 0.77% NZD 1.53% -0.38% -0.15% 0.03% -0.46% -0.64% 0.16% CHF 1.41% -0.50% -0.27% -0.13% -0.60% -0.80% -0.12% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Friday, ECB policymaker Madis Muller said that it was too early to declare victory over inflation and reiterated that it was also too early to talk about lowering key rates. On a similar note, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France President, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, acknowledged that none of the policymakers suggested rate cuts during the December policy discussions.

After Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that it was time to talk about a policy pivot, the ECB's hawkish tone highlighted a potential policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB.

Later in the day, S&P Global will release the preliminary PMI surveys for the Euro area and the US. Even if these reports trigger a market reaction, it could be too risky to expect a steady decline in EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Despite the recent pullback, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remains in the overbought territory above 70.

On the downside, 1.0940 (static level, former resistance) aligns as immediate support before 1.0900 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0870 (100-period Simple Moving Average).

In case EUR/USD starts using 1.1000 (psychological level, static level) as support, 1.1040 (static level) and 1.1100 (psychological level, static level) could be set as next bullish targets.

(This story was corrected at 09:16 GMT to say in the second bullet point that near-term technical outlook highlighted overbought conditions, not oversold).