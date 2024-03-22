- EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure following Thursday's U-turn.
- The pair faces next key support at 1.0800.
- Retreating US Treasury bond yields could help the pair find a foothold.
Following Wednesday's upsurge, EUR/USD turned south on Thursday and closed the day deep in negative territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Friday and trades within a touching distance of 1.0800.
The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength forced EUR/USD to make a sharp U-turn on Thursday. The S&P Global PMI surveys from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a healthy pace in early March, with the Composite PMI arriving at 52.2.
More importantly, "a steepening rise in costs, combined with strengthened pricing power amid the recent upturn in demand, meant inflationary pressures gathered pace again in March," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, when assessing the findings of the survey.
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.44%
|0.56%
|0.30%
|0.88%
|-0.14%
|0.68%
|0.30%
|EUR
|-0.43%
|0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.46%
|-0.56%
|0.27%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-0.56%
|-0.12%
|-0.25%
|0.31%
|-0.70%
|0.11%
|-0.26%
|CAD
|-0.31%
|0.13%
|0.29%
|0.59%
|-0.46%
|0.38%
|0.00%
|AUD
|-0.87%
|-0.43%
|-0.32%
|-0.60%
|-1.01%
|-0.18%
|-0.59%
|JPY
|0.12%
|0.56%
|0.71%
|0.46%
|0.99%
|0.82%
|0.40%
|NZD
|-0.70%
|-0.26%
|-0.15%
|-0.39%
|0.20%
|-0.84%
|-0.40%
|CHF
|-0.30%
|0.13%
|0.26%
|0.01%
|0.59%
|-0.43%
|0.39%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The US economic docket will not feature any high-impact macroeconomic data releases on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks at the Fed Listens event titled Transitioning to the Post-pandemic Economy later in the day. Powell is unlikely to deliver any fresh comments that could influence the market pricing of the Fed rate outlook in a noticeable way. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets see at 26% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged in June.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4.25%. In case US yields continue to edge lower ahead of the weekend, the USD could find it difficult to preserve its bullish momentum and help EUR/USD limits its losses.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 40 and EUR/USD closed the last 4-hour candle below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA).
1.0800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as key support for EUR/USD. In case the pair drops below that level and confirms it as resistance, 1.0750 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) could be seen as the next bearish target.
If 1.0800 remains intact as support, sellers could be discouraged and investors could look to unwind short positions ahead of the weekend. In this scenario, 1.0830-1.0840 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA) could be seen as first resistance before 1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0890 (100-period SMA).
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.0850
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades below 1.0850 in the American session on Friday. Although retreating US Treasury bond yields limit the US Dollar's gains, the pair finds it difficult to gather recovery momentum.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2600 as USD rally loses steam
GBP/USD recovered above 1.2600 and erased a portion of its daily losses after touching a monthly low at 1.2575 earlier in the day. The US Dollar (USD) rally seems to have lost its stream on falling US Treasury bond yields, allowing the pair to find a foothold.
Gold rebounds above $2,170 as US yields push lower
Gold gained traction and advanced above $2,170 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% near 4.2%, helping XAU/USD edge higher in the absence of high-tier data releases.
Ripple’s David Schwartz states that Ripple didn’t conceal XRP sales, altcoin begins recovery
XRP price trades above the key $0.60 psychological level on Friday, holding on its recent gains as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to file its remedies-related opening brief in the Ripple lawsuit.
Key events in developed markets and EMEA next week
Next week in the US, we'll see the Fed's favoured measure of inflation, the core PCE deflator. Here, we expect to see a few signs of weakness in real consumer spending.