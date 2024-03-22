EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure following Thursday's U-turn.

The pair faces next key support at 1.0800.

Retreating US Treasury bond yields could help the pair find a foothold.

Following Wednesday's upsurge, EUR/USD turned south on Thursday and closed the day deep in negative territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Friday and trades within a touching distance of 1.0800.

The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength forced EUR/USD to make a sharp U-turn on Thursday. The S&P Global PMI surveys from the US showed that the business activity in the private sector continued to expand at a healthy pace in early March, with the Composite PMI arriving at 52.2.

More importantly, "a steepening rise in costs, combined with strengthened pricing power amid the recent upturn in demand, meant inflationary pressures gathered pace again in March," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, when assessing the findings of the survey.

The US economic docket will not feature any high-impact macroeconomic data releases on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver opening remarks at the Fed Listens event titled Transitioning to the Post-pandemic Economy later in the day. Powell is unlikely to deliver any fresh comments that could influence the market pricing of the Fed rate outlook in a noticeable way. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets see at 26% probability that the Fed will leave the policy rate unchanged in June.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4.25%. In case US yields continue to edge lower ahead of the weekend, the USD could find it difficult to preserve its bullish momentum and help EUR/USD limits its losses.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 40 and EUR/USD closed the last 4-hour candle below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA).

1.0800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as key support for EUR/USD. In case the pair drops below that level and confirms it as resistance, 1.0750 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) could be seen as the next bearish target.

If 1.0800 remains intact as support, sellers could be discouraged and investors could look to unwind short positions ahead of the weekend. In this scenario, 1.0830-1.0840 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period SMA) could be seen as first resistance before 1.0860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.0890 (100-period SMA).