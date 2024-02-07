Share:

EUR/USD recovered above 1.0750 following a two-day decline.

The pair could encounter stiff resistance near 1.0800.

Investors will continue to pay attention to central bank commentary and risk perception.

EUR/USD registered small gains on Tuesday and continued to push higher toward 1.0800 early Wednesday. The pair needs to flip that level into support to attract technical buyers.

The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness helped EUR/USD gain traction on Tuesday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the USD struggled to find demand as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield corrected lower following the impressive upsurge that was fuelled by the upbeat January jobs report late last week.

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.06% -0.16% -0.10% 0.06% 0.11% -0.11% 0.15% EUR 0.04% -0.10% -0.04% 0.12% 0.17% -0.06% 0.21% GBP 0.16% 0.10% 0.06% 0.23% 0.28% 0.05% 0.32% CAD 0.11% 0.02% -0.07% 0.17% 0.22% 0.01% 0.22% AUD -0.08% -0.13% -0.24% -0.17% 0.05% -0.16% 0.09% JPY -0.13% -0.17% -0.27% -0.23% -0.06% -0.23% 0.00% NZD 0.08% 0.01% -0.09% -0.01% 0.16% 0.21% 0.22% CHF -0.16% -0.21% -0.32% -0.25% -0.06% -0.03% -0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

In the European morning, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged, reflecting a neutral market mood.

December Goods Trade Balance will be the only data featured in the US economic docket on Wednesday. Later in the American session, the US Treasury will hold a 10-year note auction. In case the high-yield lands below 4%, US yields could stretch lower and make it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals.

Several Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are scheduled to speak during the American trading hours as well. The CME FedWatch Tool points to a 21.5% probability of a rate cut in March, suggesting that the USD could gather some strength in case Fed officials continue to push back against a policy pivot at the next meeting.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is likely to encounter stiff resistance in the 1.0800-1.0810 area, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement level of the latest uptrend, the 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart and the descending trend line meet. In case the pair rises above this area and starts using it as support, technical buyers could show interest. In this scenario, 1.0845 (100-period SMA) and 1.0870 (Fibonacci 23.6 retracement) could be set as next bullish targets.

On the downside, 1.0740 (static level) aligns as first support before 1.0700 (psychological level, Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0660 (static level).