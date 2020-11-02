EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1641
- European October Markit Manufacturing PMIs were upwardly revised.
- Looming US presidential election keeps investors in cautious mode.
- EUR/USD consolidates losses and remains at risk of falling further.
The American dollar kept advancing against its major rivals at the beginning of the week, with EUR/USD falling to 1.1621, its lowest since late September. Weekend coronavirus-developments fueled risk aversion, as the UK and Greece have joined the lockdown club, announcing new restrictions to curb contagions. Things are doing a bit better in the European session, as equities managed to post some gains, pushing the greenback lower. Still, the EUR/USD pair met sellers at 1.1655 and trades handful of pips below this last.
The main focus is the US presidential election, with voting ending this Tuesday, and the first results coming out on Wednesday. However, the final result may take up to two weeks, amid mail-in votes counting within the pandemic context. Majors are expected to remain within familiar levels ahead of the outcome.
In the data front, Markit published the final versions of the European October Manufacturing PMIs, which were upwardly revised. The German Index came in at 58.2, while the European one printed at 54.8. Markit will publish US data after Wall Street’s opening, with the index anticipated to remain steady at 53.3. Also, the US will publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI, seen at 55.8 from 55.4 in September.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is technically bearish, as the latest modest advance could be seen as corrective. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators remain directionless and near oversold readings, indicating an absence of buying interest. The 20 SMA heads firmly lower below the larger moving averages and currently around 1.1690, providing strong dynamic resistance in the case the pair advances further. A slide below the mentioned daily low should open doors for a steeper decline towards a long-term static support area at 1.1460/70.
Support levels: 1.1620 1.1575 1.1530
Resistance levels: 1.1690 1.1725 1.1770
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
