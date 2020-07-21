EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1447

EU leaders agreed on a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, including €390 billion in grants.

China announced progress in its coronavirus vaccine, which is now moving to phase three.

EUR/USD holds on to higher ground but lacks momentum to beat the 1.1460 resistance area.

The EUR/USD pair is trading little changed around 1.1440 this Tuesday, despite markets being in risk-on mode. EU leaders finally agreed on a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, which will include €390 billion in grants. The news failed to trigger a reaction in EUR/USD as the headline was largely anticipated throughout Monday.

At the same time, market players are watching coronavirus developments. The number of cases in the US has continued to surge, although at a slower pace. Meanwhile, China announced its vaccine is ready to move to phase three, the third vaccine that reaches such stage, providing some additional optimism to market players.

The macroeconomic calendar had little to offer today, as the EU didn’t release any relevant data, while the US has just published the June Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which improved to 4.11 from 3.5, also beating the market’s estimate of 3.24.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair holds on to a neutral-to-positive stance, as it holds into higher ground, but intraday technical readings lack momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA keeps leading the way higher, providing intraday support currently at around 1.1420, while technical indicators hold within positive levels, without directional strength. The pair continues to meet sellers in the 1.1460 region a strong static resistance level that needs to beat to be able to extend gains beyond the 1.1500 threshold.

Support levels: 1.1420 1.1380 1.1345

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530