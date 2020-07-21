EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1447
- EU leaders agreed on a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, including €390 billion in grants.
- China announced progress in its coronavirus vaccine, which is now moving to phase three.
- EUR/USD holds on to higher ground but lacks momentum to beat the 1.1460 resistance area.
The EUR/USD pair is trading little changed around 1.1440 this Tuesday, despite markets being in risk-on mode. EU leaders finally agreed on a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, which will include €390 billion in grants. The news failed to trigger a reaction in EUR/USD as the headline was largely anticipated throughout Monday.
At the same time, market players are watching coronavirus developments. The number of cases in the US has continued to surge, although at a slower pace. Meanwhile, China announced its vaccine is ready to move to phase three, the third vaccine that reaches such stage, providing some additional optimism to market players.
The macroeconomic calendar had little to offer today, as the EU didn’t release any relevant data, while the US has just published the June Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which improved to 4.11 from 3.5, also beating the market’s estimate of 3.24.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair holds on to a neutral-to-positive stance, as it holds into higher ground, but intraday technical readings lack momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA keeps leading the way higher, providing intraday support currently at around 1.1420, while technical indicators hold within positive levels, without directional strength. The pair continues to meet sellers in the 1.1460 region a strong static resistance level that needs to beat to be able to extend gains beyond the 1.1500 threshold.
Support levels: 1.1420 1.1380 1.1345
Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges past 1.1500 as dollar’s sell-off continues
The EUR/USD pair is trading at its highest in over a year amid continues pressure on the greenback. EU leaders agreed on a coronavirus recovery fund, underpinning the shared currency.
Gold rallies further beyond $1835 level, fresh multi-year tops
Gold continues gaining traction amid expectations of more stimulus from the US. The offered tone surrounding the USD remained supportive of the positive move. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by the optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
GBP/USD regains 1.2700 and beyond
GBP/USD is back above 1.2700 trading at six-week highs as the dollar weakens across the board amid investors optimism.
Bitcoin jumps above daily SMA50 to trade above $9,400
Bitcoin is on fire. The first digital asset has gained over 2.5% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day to trade above $9,400. From the technical point of view, BTC/USD broke above daily SMA50 that has been limiting the recovery since July 10.
WTI clinches fresh 4-month tops beyond $42.00/bbl
Prices of the barrel of West Texas Intermediate are attempting to break above the prevailing consolidation and run above the $42.00 mark on Tuesday.