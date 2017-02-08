EUR/USD Forecast: EU PPI backs the case for further gains

The EUR/USD pair popped higher to reach 1.1868, a new 2017 high, accelerating north even ahead of the release of the EU Producer Price Index for June. Inflation at factory levels fell by 0.1% in the month as expected, but when compared to a year earlier, it rose by 2.5%, above the 2.4% expected. May figures, at the same time, suffered a modest upward revision, all supportive for the common currency.

In the macroeconomic front, attention will now center on the upcoming US ADP employment survey, a glimpse of the upcoming Nonfarm Payroll report next Friday. Expectations are that the country added 185K new jobs in July, from 158K in June. Also, the US will release its NY index on business conditions, and a couple of Fed members will hit the wires in the American afternoon.

Technically, the pair is now holding around its former yearly high set this week at 1.1845, overall bullish according to intraday technical readings, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price is well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator accelerated higher well above its mid-line and the RSI indicator consolidates around 71. The pair has several relevant highs from August last year at 1.1870, where it stalled today and the immediate resistance, with a break above it favoring additional gains towards 1.1910 in the short term.

The weekly low at 1.1785 is the immediate support, with approaches to the level probably attracting buying interest.

View live chart of the EUR/USD