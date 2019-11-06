EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1087

Optimism about the US-China relationship persists, but investors cautious.

German Factory Orders beat expectations, EU Services PMI revised higher.

EUR/USD at risk of extending its decline toward the 1.1000 figure.

The EUR/USD pair has bounced from a critical Fibonacci support level tested late Tuesday but has been unable to recover the 1.1100 threshold. The shared currency advance was backed by German data, as September Factory Orders beat the market’s expectations, rising by 1.3% MoM and falling by 5.4% YoY. Also, the final versions of the October Markit Services PMI came in better than anticipated, up to 51.6 for Germany and to 52.2 for the whole Union.

In the meantime, optimism prevails, although the market needs some material signs of progress in US-China trade negotiations to push high-yielding assets higher. Equities were up in Asia, while European indexes have recovered from negative levels, currently barely up for the day.

The US macroeconomic calendar is quite light this Wednesday, as the country released the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, which were down by 0.1% in the week ended November 1. Q3 Nonfarm Productivity missed expectations, down by 0.2% while Unit Labor Costs for the same quarter were sharply up, to 3.6% from 2.4%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD is trading in the 1.1080/90 price zone, trapped between Fibonacci levels and maintaining the bearish stance in the short-term. The 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA extended its decline above the current level, while the larger ones remain directionless. Technical indicators have corrected oversold conditions but turned flat well into negative ground, indicating limited buying interest. The upside potential should increase once beyond 1.1110, while a break below 1.1065 should signal a steeper decline ahead.

Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0970

Resistance levels: 1.1110 1.1145 1.1180