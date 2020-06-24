EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1277
- German IFO showed that the Business Climate in the country improved to 86.2 in June.
- A data-light macroeconomic calendar leaves currencies vulnerable to equities’ behaviour.
- EUR/USD is pressuring a Fibonacci level at 1.1270 could retest the weekly low.
The American currency is gaining some ground against the common currency, as the market tries to assess the latest risk-related headlines. Concerns surrounding the persistent increase of coronavirus cases in the US are in the eye of the storm, alongside news indicating that the US is analyzing tariffs on up to $3.1 billion on goods from the EU and the UK. Stocks are sharply down in Europe, bouncing just modestly from daily lows ahead of Wall Street’s opening, weighing on the high-yielding EUR.
Germany published the June IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate in the country improved to 86.2, better than the 85 expected, with Expectations soaring from 80.1 to 91.4, but the assessment of the current situation rising less than anticipated and printing at 81.3. The US published the MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended June 19, which plunged by 8.7%. Later today, the country will publish the April Housing Price Index, previously at 0.1% MoM. During the US afternoon, Fed’s Evans and Fed’s Bullard will offer speeches.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair peaked for the day at 1.1325 during the European morning, now trading near a daily low of 1.1268 ahead of the US opening. The pair is once again pressuring the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, although so far, meeting buyers around it.
In the 4-hour chart, a bullish 100 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci support, while the 20 SMA advances below it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, continue to ease from near overbought levels but remain above their mid-lines. The pair could extend its decline once below the mentioned Fibonacci support, but won’t turn bearish until it breaks below 1.1170, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.1270 1.1220 1.1170
Resistance levels: 1.1310 1.1350 1.1390
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weighed by US tariffs, dismal market’s mood
EUR/USD is easing from a daily peak at 1.1324, dragged lower by falling equities and talks indicating the US is studying tariffs on $3.1B of EU and UK products. Dollar gains on demand for safety.
GBP/USD recedes to 1.25 as UK re-opening optimism fades
GBP/USD has retraced from 1.2543 amid a fresh wave of declines. Experts criticize UK PM Johnson’s removal of a two-meter social distance rule. Brexit woes remain in place as UK policymakers push for market access.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC/USD breaks below $9,500; altcoins bleeding
The global markets is a mixed picture on Wednesday as investors and traders are assessing the economic risks from the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in the US, Europe and China.
XAU/USD pares early gains, trades below $1,770
After closing the last three trading days in the positive territory, the XAU/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum and touched its highest level since September 2012 near $1,779.
WTI: Immediate rising channel helps to keep $40.00
WTI bounces off the support line of a three-day-old ascending channel. Bearish MACD could lure the sellers if oil prices stay below $40.00. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers near-term key support, February low is on the bulls’ radar.