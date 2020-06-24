EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1277

German IFO showed that the Business Climate in the country improved to 86.2 in June.

A data-light macroeconomic calendar leaves currencies vulnerable to equities’ behaviour.

EUR/USD is pressuring a Fibonacci level at 1.1270 could retest the weekly low.

The American currency is gaining some ground against the common currency, as the market tries to assess the latest risk-related headlines. Concerns surrounding the persistent increase of coronavirus cases in the US are in the eye of the storm, alongside news indicating that the US is analyzing tariffs on up to $3.1 billion on goods from the EU and the UK. Stocks are sharply down in Europe, bouncing just modestly from daily lows ahead of Wall Street’s opening, weighing on the high-yielding EUR.

Germany published the June IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate in the country improved to 86.2, better than the 85 expected, with Expectations soaring from 80.1 to 91.4, but the assessment of the current situation rising less than anticipated and printing at 81.3. The US published the MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended June 19, which plunged by 8.7%. Later today, the country will publish the April Housing Price Index, previously at 0.1% MoM. During the US afternoon, Fed’s Evans and Fed’s Bullard will offer speeches.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair peaked for the day at 1.1325 during the European morning, now trading near a daily low of 1.1268 ahead of the US opening. The pair is once again pressuring the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, although so far, meeting buyers around it.

In the 4-hour chart, a bullish 100 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci support, while the 20 SMA advances below it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, continue to ease from near overbought levels but remain above their mid-lines. The pair could extend its decline once below the mentioned Fibonacci support, but won’t turn bearish until it breaks below 1.1170, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 1.1270 1.1220 1.1170

Resistance levels: 1.1310 1.1350 1.1390