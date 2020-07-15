EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1442
- Optimism resurged amid Moderna reports on its coronavirus vaccine.
- US Industrial Production is foreseen recovering in June to 4.3% from 1.4% in the previous month.
- EUR/USD bullish on sentiment, faces strong resistance around 1.1460.
The EUR/USD pair is trading at its highest since last March when the pair reached a yearly high of 1.1496. High-yielding assets are on the run amid mounting hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, following reports from Moderna biotech. The firm said late on Tuesday that its vaccine had promising results in creating coronavirus immunity in phase one. A wider test will start in two weeks. Equities keep pushing higher, also underpinned by solid earnings reports, weighing on the American currency.
The EU didn’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday, while the US has published the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July, which improved from -0.2 to 17.2. The country also released the June import Price Index and the Export Price Index for the same month, both better than anticipated. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, the country will publish June Industrial Production, foreseen at 4.3% from 1.4% previously, and Capacity Utilization, seen improving to 67.7%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily highs in the 1.1440 price zone and has room to extend its advance according to intraday readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly north above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain near their daily highs near overbought levels, supporting an extension towards the mentioned yearly high on a break above 1.1460, a strong static resistance level.
Support levels: 1.1420 1.1380 1.1345
Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
