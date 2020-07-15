EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1442

Optimism resurged amid Moderna reports on its coronavirus vaccine.

US Industrial Production is foreseen recovering in June to 4.3% from 1.4% in the previous month.

EUR/USD bullish on sentiment, faces strong resistance around 1.1460.

The EUR/USD pair is trading at its highest since last March when the pair reached a yearly high of 1.1496. High-yielding assets are on the run amid mounting hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, following reports from Moderna biotech. The firm said late on Tuesday that its vaccine had promising results in creating coronavirus immunity in phase one. A wider test will start in two weeks. Equities keep pushing higher, also underpinned by solid earnings reports, weighing on the American currency.

The EU didn’t release macroeconomic data this Wednesday, while the US has published the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July, which improved from -0.2 to 17.2. The country also released the June import Price Index and the Export Price Index for the same month, both better than anticipated. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, the country will publish June Industrial Production, foreseen at 4.3% from 1.4% previously, and Capacity Utilization, seen improving to 67.7%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades at daily highs in the 1.1440 price zone and has room to extend its advance according to intraday readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading firmly north above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain near their daily highs near overbought levels, supporting an extension towards the mentioned yearly high on a break above 1.1460, a strong static resistance level.

Support levels: 1.1420 1.1380 1.1345

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1495 1.1530