EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1048
- ECB kept its monetary policy “highly accommodative,” will start a strategic review on inflation policy.
- Markit will release the preliminary estimates of January PMI for the EU and the US.
- EUR/USD near a fresh January low of 1.1035, further declines expected once below 1.0980.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh January low of 1.1035 on the back of renewed risk aversion, and a far from hawkish ECB’s Lagarde. The European Central Bank had a monetary policy meeting, and as expected, the monetary policy was left unchanged. The accompanying statement reiterated much of what was said in December, as policymakers decided to maintain a “highly accommodative” policy for as long as needed. On inflation, President Lagarde announced a strategic review on inflation policy, the first in over two decades, meant to determine whether the current definition of price stability is still appropriate. Mrs Lagarde, however, indicated that she would adhere to the current strategy and target until a new strategy has been defined, refusing to comment on a possible inflation target band.
In the meantime, the preliminary estimate of the EU January Consumer Confidence resulted at -8.1, worse than expected. In the US, however, weekly unemployment claims decreased to 211K for the week ended January 17, while the Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index printed -4 in January, better than the -6 expected.
This Friday, Markit will release the preliminary estimates of January Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI for the EU and the US. Manufacturing activity is seen bouncing modestly in the Union and the US, while little improvement is seen in services output.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading a few pips above the mentioned low ahead of the Asian opening and at risk of extending its decline. Not only it has settled below the 1.1065 static resistance level, but the 4-hour chart shows that it plummeted after repeatedly failing to advance beyond a bearish 20 SMA. This last keeps heading lower below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly lower, with the RSI in oversold levels. The next relevant support is 1.0980, a low from late November, with a break below it exposing 2019 low at 1.0878.
Support levels: 1.1020 1.0980 1.035
Resistance levels: 1.1065 1.1100 1.1140
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to new 2020 lows amid ECB dovishness, coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, at the lowest since early December. ECB President Christine Lagarde refrained from acknowledging the recent economic improvement. Fears of the spread of the coronavirus are weighing on markets.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.31 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, off the highs. Coronavirus headlines are sending traders to the safety of the US dollar. Speculation about the next BOE move is rife.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Set for a dive before the next big bull market
The first initiative comes from WhatsApp. Users of Facebook’s popular instant messaging application will be able to exchange Ether among themselves and other tokens that function over the ERC20 protocol.
XAU/USD bulls challenging 1573 resistance level
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After rejecting the 1600 figure earlier in January, the metal has been consolidating near the $1560 per troy ounce.
USD/JPY falls to fresh lows, correcting on WHO statement
USD/JPY has tumbled to print fresh lows since failing on the 110 handle, scoring 109.26 and meeting the 200-moving average on the four-hour chart.