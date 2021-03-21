EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1903
- US Treasury yields at one-year highs provide support to the dollar.
- US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to participate in an online event.
- EUR/USD is barely holding above critical support, could lose the 1.1800 level.
The greenback closed the week on a higher note, as US Treasury yields held near their recent highs. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1873 on Friday, finishing the week just above the 1.1900 figure. Mounting hopes for an economic comeback weigh on safe-haven bonds, despite cautious policymakers and subdued inflation. The Federal Reserve announced it would not extend the temporary relief from capital-requirement for banks, further boosting optimism. Over the weekend, the IMF indicated that there are signs of a stronger global economic recovery but warned that significant risks remain. Nevertheless, investors continue to drop safe-haven government bonds.
On the data front, Germany published on Friday the February Producer Price Index, which increased 0.7% MoM as expected but improved to 1.9% YoY, missing the market’s forecast. On Monday, the EU will release the January Current Account, while the US will publish February Existing Home Sales. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to participate in a virtual panel discussion about central bank innovation at an online event.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair keeps trading just above 1.1885, the 61.8% retracement of its November/January rally. The risk is skewed to the downside, as, in the daily chart, the 20 SMA maintains its bearish slope below the 100 SMA and above the current level. Technical indicators remain directionless within negative levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair develops below all of its moving averages, with a directionless 20 SMA providing resistance at 1.1925. Technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its midlines and the RSI at 44.
Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1795
Resistance levels: 1.1925 1.1980 1.2025
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
