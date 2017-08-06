EUR/USD Forecast: ECB's QE to determinate direction

The EUR/USD pair eases within range after London's opening, with little action across the board FX board ahead of the critical events that will take place today. The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting that includes updated economic forecast. Rumors that the ECB will downgraded its inflation forecast for 2019 hurt little the common currency, as the pair held above the 1.1200 and bounced back to its current comfort zone after speculative interest digested the news.

Former FBI director, James Comey, is scheduled to testify before a Senate special committee somehow today, but his statement, released on Wednesday, does not compromise president Trump. The two first big events, therefore, have been somehow anticipated and if they result in line with expectations, may have limited effects on the pair, as investors will then prefer waiting for the outcome of UK election.

Nevertheless, Draghi's statement will be scrutinized for any change in the wording, particularly focused in QE, and the possibility of retrieving easing some time before the end of his mandate. If that's the case, the common currency can get a nice boost and break through 1.1300.

The short term picture is neutral-to-bearish, with the price a few pips below its 20 SMA and technical indicators heading marginally lower around their mid-lines, although direction will depend on sentiment. Below 1.1200 on a dovish ECB, the next intraday supports come at 1.1160 and 1.1120, while beyond 1.1300, on a positive surprise, 1.1345 and 1.1390 as the resistances/probable bullish targets for this Thursday.

