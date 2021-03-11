EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Lagarde cools yields further

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1951

The European Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, as expected.

Lagarde said the ECB is ready to recalibrate its tools.

EUR/USD holds at the upper end of its weekly range.

The EUR/USD pair extended its recovery, reaching the 1.1967 level during the London session and ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy announcement. The American currency is eased alongside yields, undermined by resurgent optimism. The US House passed President Joe Biden’s stimulus bill on Wednesday, sending equities sharply up.

European indexes, however, trade with modest losses, unable to follow the lead of their overseas counterparts. Partially overshadowing optimism, news indicated that some EU countries suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot after some cases of blood cots were reported. Meanwhile, the distribution of covid vaccines in the area remains sluggish, and more delays are expected, all of which will undermine the region’s economic comeback.

The ECB maintained rates unchanged, alongside the size of PEPP, although policymakers announced that bond purchases over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year. German bund yields fell on the headline, but EUR/USD hold on to the higher ground. Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, ECB’s head Christine Lagarde is offering a press conference, while the US published Initial Jobless Claims, which resulted at 712K in the week ended March 5, better than anticipated.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1974 with the announcement, currently retreating and trading in the 1.1950 price zone. The pair met sellers around the 50% retracement of its November/January rally. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA hovers around a Fibonacci support level at 1.1885, while technical indicators ease within positive levels, far from suggesting an upcoming decline.

Support levels: 1.1920 1.1885 1.1840

Resistance levels: 1.1975 1.2010 1.3060