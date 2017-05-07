EUR/USD Forecast: ECB's Coeure hits the common currency

Strong EU data were not enough to prevent the common currency from falling further against the greenback, with the pair down to 1.1317 on ECB's Coeure comments. The Central Bank member of the Executive Board said that the Governing Council hasn't discussed policy changes, something that may happen in the future, but not just yet. The EUR/USD pair was already under pressure amid resurging dollar's demand with London opening, with investors ignoring stronger upward revisions to June PMI figures. For the whole EU, economic growth stands at six-year highs, with the Markit composite index at 56.3, up from the initial estimate of 55.7, but below May final reading of 56.8. Also, retail sales in the EU surged by more than expected in May, up 0.4% from the expected 0.1% monthly basis, and at 2.6% YoY.

The US will release some minor figures ahead of the FOMC Minutes, this last, gathering most of market's attention. The US Federal Reserve has been clearly hawkish in its latest meeting, and afterwards, reaffirming its stance of keep on tightening, despite slowing inflation.

The pair stands below its previous lows and the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, around 1.1340, unable to regain it after Coeure, and nearing its daily low, while in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA accelerated its decline above the current level, as technical indicators resumed their declines, supporting additional slides ahead. 1.1290, June 28th low is the immediate support, with a break below it exposing 1.1250 first, and 1.1210 later on the day. Resistances today stand at 1.1340 and 1.1385, with selling interest now waiting around this last.

