EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to make it or break it

Another week of Dollar´s suffering comes to an end with the EUR/USD pair up to fresh 2017 highs of 1.1282, compliments to a really weak NFP report, the second in the past three months. The world's largest economy created just 138,000 new jobs in May, well below the 185K and even more disappointing after the strong ADP survey released earlier this week. The unemployment rate came at 4.3%, the lowest in over a decade, but salaries' growth was as usual moderate, far from enough to send the Fed running to raise rates. The report was not bad enough to affect Fed's June decision, and the market still believes that a rate hike is possible this month, but doubts mount on what will happen afterwards.

The upcoming week will bring the ECB monetary policy meeting, and the UK General election, both taking place next Thursday. Hopes that the EU Central Bank could present a hawkish stance have diminished after latest EU CPI data came below expected, backing Draghi's rhetoric on maintaining QE for longer, but still, no one is expecting a dovish stance that anyway will hardly be enough to revert the ongoing trend. Any confident wording, on the other hand, will be quickly seized into the EUR, and send the pair higher.

From a technical point of view, the pair retains its bullish stance, although it's a little worrisome that after what happened this Friday, and with gold, the yen, and even the Swissy running past May highs against the greenback, the EUR/USD pair remains capped below the 1.1300 figure, barely surpassing its previous high by a handful of pips. Still, the weekly chart shows that technical indicators have extended their advances, maintaining their bullish strength near overbought territory, whilst the price keeps advancing beyond its 20 and 100 moving averages. Daily basis, a strongly bullish 20 DMA has once again provided a buying level on pullbacks, now at 1.1130, while the Momentum indicator turned flat within positive territory after correcting overbought conditions, whilst the RSI indicator heads north near overbought readings, all of which supports additional gains ahead.

Beyond 1.1300, the pair can rally up to the 1.1460 region next week, a level that pretty much contained rallies since January 2015. The 1.1200 level is now the immediate relevant support, followed by 1.1120, this week low. Below it, the corrective movement can extend down to 1.1000 without actually affecting the ongoing bullish trend.

Confidence towards the greenback continued to deteriorate, although is still seen recovering in the longer term. The EUR/USD pair is seen averaging 1.1200 this next week, and down to 1.0930 in a three-month view, with 83% of the experts polled by FXStreet favoring such decline. As it happened in previous weeks the average targets are on the rise, which means that most of what the Central Banks are supposed to offer is already priced in.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.1211 100.0% 75.0% 13.0% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 13% Bullish

62% Bearish

25% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.1038 100.0% 75.0% 0.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 0% Bullish

75% Bearish

25% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.0929 100.0% 89.0% 6.0% 0 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 6% Bullish

83% Bearish

11% Sideways Bias Bearish

Bears are a majority around the Pound in all the time frames under analysis, with 1.2500 becoming more likely by the end of the quarter. There has been a strong flip in market's sentiment, as last week, and in a 1-month view, bulls were a majority with an average target of 1.2884, while now bears are this week 89%, with the pair seen around 1.2700. Election and Brexit taking their tolls here.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 1.2824 100.0% 89.0% 22.0% 0 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 22% Bullish

67% Bearish

11% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Month Avg Forecast 1.2696 0.0% 100.0% 11.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 11% Bullish

89% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bearish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 1.2619 100.0% 61.0% 0.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 0% Bullish

61% Bearish

39% Sideways Bias Bearish

For the USD/JPY pair, bulls are still a large increasing majority, with 94% of investors polled looking for a recovery in the 3-month view, although with the same average target seen last week, when bulls were 79%. For the upcoming week, and given that the pair is seen mostly holding above 110.00, but below 112.00.

1 Week

1 Month

1 Quarter 1 Week Avg Forecast 111.45 0.0% 100.0% 71.0% 0 -10 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 110 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 71% Bullish

29% Bearish

0% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Month Avg Forecast 112.74 100.0% 86.0% 86.0% 0 86 88 90 92 94 96 98 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 86% Bullish

0% Bearish

14% Sideways Bias Bullish 1 Quarter Avg Forecast 113.67 100.0% 94.0% 94.0% 0 94 95 96 97 98 99 100 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 94% Bullish

0% Bearish

6% Sideways Bias Bullish

.