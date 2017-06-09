EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to determine the next leg of directional move

The EUR/USD pair extended its range bound price action within a familiar trading range around the 1.1900 handle as focus remain on the highly anticipated ECB monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during the European trading session. The market remains wary of any possible jawboning by the ECB President Mario Draghi and hence, traders seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the key event risk.

Investors are waiting to see if the central bank would signal towards tapering its massive bond-buying program, paced at €60 billion a month, or chose to wait until December. Hence, the spotlight would be on Draghi's comments at the post-meeting press conference, which should infuse a bout of volatility across Euro pairs. A direct address to the shared currency's recent strength and (or) failure to provide any timeline for QE tapering could knock down the Euro and possibly end the EUR/USD pair's appreciating move since the beginning of this year.

On 1-hourly chart, the pair has been oscillating with a short-term ascending trend-channel and a clear break in either direction would help investor position for the next leg of directional move. The trend-channel support is pegged near 1.1890 area, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.1825-20 strong support. A follow through weakness would open room for extension of the pair's corrective slide towards the 1.1700 handle with some intermediate support near the 1.1740-35 region.

Alternatively, a convincing break through the trend-channel resistance, currently near the 1.1950-60 region, should lift the pair beyond the key 1.20 psychological mark towards last week's swing high resistance at 1.2070 level.