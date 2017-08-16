EUR/USD Forecast: ECB and FED, two for the price of one

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1730 after the release of the EU Q2 GDP, which came in as expected at 0.6%. Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 2.2%, beating previous and expectations of 2.1%. The news barely affected the pair, as investors were trying to recover from a shock get a few minutes before the release, headlines coming from Reuters indicating that ECB's Draghi won't discuss any monetary policy change in the upcoming Jackson Hole meeting, but rather wait until autumn to discuss tapering or any other change to the current easing program.

The pair fell down to 1.1691 but quickly recovered, indicating that buying around the area is still strong, but given that bounces have become shallower after each test of the key support, the risk of a bearish breakout increased.

Later today, the US Federal Reserve will unveil the Minutes of its latest meeting, with the focus on any clues on when the Fed will start shrinking its balance sheet. Policymakers have largely anticipated such move, although as usual, a certain date has not been announced, and seems unlikely the Minutes will do so. Another big question mark surrounds the inflation outlook, as it seems that, despite not saying it will all the words, they are concerns over the recent slowdown in prices pressures.

Anyway, the dollar remains among the weakest currencies across the board, despite its recent recovery, while the EUR is suffering today from a Central Bank disappointment, which means that the document could have an extra weigh on this particular pair today.

From a technical point of view, the lower lows daily basis, the fact that the pair was unable to regain 1.1800, and the latest pressure over the 1.1690 region, favor the case of an interim top and a deeper downward corrective movement.

In the short term and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk is towards the downside, as the price remains contained by the 20 and 100 SMAs, whilst the Momentum indicator keeps heading south near oversold levels, as the RSI consolidates around 38. A major long term support stands today around 1.1580, a daily ascendant trend line coming from April 17th low at 1.0602. While it seems unlikely it can fall that much today, the trend line is a probable bearish target on a break below 1.1690 for the upcoming sessions.

Shorter term, supports come at 1.1640 and 1.1600, while resistances are at 1.1770 and 1.1820.

