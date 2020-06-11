EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1341
- US weekly unemployment claims in the week ended June 5 accounted for 1.54 million.
- Wall Street accelerates its decline ahead of the opening, weighing on the EUR.
- EUR/USD hovering around 1.1340, could correct lower once below 1.1310.
The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.1340 level this Thursday, marginally lower daily basis. The lack of a directional bias can be attributed to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The central bank kept its current policy unchanged and maintained the pledge to do whatever it takes to keep the economy afloat. However, policymakers intent on keeping rates at the current low levels at least through the next two years, somehow indicating that the economic recovery will take long, once the ongoing crisis is over. Uncertainties are high in the economic front but also in the pandemic front.
Stocks are sharply down, accelerating their declines ahead of the US opening, while demand for the greenback is limited. Meanwhile, the US has just published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 5, which came in at 1.54 million, slightly better than anticipated. The Producer Price Index in the country rose by 0.4% in the month and increased by 0.3% when compared to a year earlier.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is nearing its daily low at 1.1335, and the 4-hour chart shows that a mildly bullish 20 SMA continues to provide intraday support around the mentioned daily low. Technical indicators, in the meantime, turned lower but hold within positive levels. The 100 and 200 SMA maintain their bullish slopes far below the current level. The bearish case could be stronger if the pair pierces the 1.1310 static support level.
Support levels: 1.1310 1.1260 1.1220
Resistance levels: 1.1385 1.1420 1.1460
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
