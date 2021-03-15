EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1926
- US Treasury yields reached fresh one-year peaks, later trimmed intraday gains.
- The focus now shifts to US Retail Sales, foreseen contracting by 0.5% in February.
- EUR/USD is mildly bearish in the near-term, needs to break the 1.1885 support.
The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1910 during US trading hours, after peaking at 1.1967 at the beginning of the European session. Majors traded mixed but within familiar levels in a quiet start to the week. Optimism reigned in Asia after the release of upbeat Chinese figures. Industrial Production and Retail Sales in the country surged over 30% YoY in February, beating expectations. The good mood receded as the day went by, with European indexes posting modest intraday losses and US indexes finishing the day around their opening levels.
The macroeconomic calendar included the German´s February Wholesale Price Index, which improved to 2.3% YoY. As for the US, the country has just released the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, which came in at 17.4, better than the 14.5 expected and above the previous 12.1.
On Tuesday, Germany will publish the March ZEW survey. The Economic Sentiment is seen improving in the country but deteriorating in the EU. The US will publish February Retail Sales, expected to have declined by 0.5% in the month after surging by 5.3% in the previous month. The country will also release February Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades with a sour tone around 1.1930 and could accelerate its slump on a break below 1.1885, a Fibonacci support level. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is below a now flat 20 SMA, while the longer ones maintain their bearish slopes above it. Technical indicators have lost their bearish momentum but remain within negative levels, a sign of increasing bearish pressure.
Support levels: 1.1885 1.1840 1.1795
Resistance levels: 1.1975 1.2020 1.2070
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD losses 1.3900 as mood deteriorates
The American dollar managed to to gain some ground as stocks underperform. GBP/USD fell to 1.3852, bouncing some 30 pips afterward.
XAU/USD bulls testing critical daily resistance
Gold is testing the commitments of the bulls with a focus on the weekly 50% mean reversion confluence with old support. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates how bulls now need to get over the daily resistance from within 4-hour bullish conditions.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.