EUR/USD Forecast: easing within range, but limited downward potential

The EUR/USD pair trades around its daily low of 1.1240, soft all through the Asian session, now softening after April Retail Sales missed expectations. Sales rose by 0.1% in the month, below market's expectations of a 0.2% advance, and with March reading suffering a downward revision to 0.2% from 0.3%. The annual figure came in better-than-expected at 2.5%. The Sentix Investor Confidence surged in June to 28.4 from previous 27.4, limiting the negative impact of Retail Sales.

There's little ahead on the US calendar, just the IBD economic optimism survey, whilst the USD remains weak across the board, limiting chances of a steeper decline in the pair, despite intraday charts suggest so.

In the 4 hours chart, the price is pressuring a modestly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned south within positive territory, reflecting decreasing demand at current levels. Mostly, investors are on hold ahead of the ECB monetary policy meeting next Thursday, when at the same time, the UK will go to the polls.

Nevertheless, and as long as the pair holds above 1.1200, the risk will remain towards the upside, with pullbacks towards the level being seized as buying opportunities. Below it, 1.1160 and 1.1120 are the next intraday supports. Above 1.1260 on the other hand, the pair can extend up to 1.1300, the high achieved as an immediate reaction to US election's outcome, en route to the 1.1340/50 region.

View live chart of the EUR/USD