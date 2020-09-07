EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1820
- German Industrial Production resulted much worse than expected in July.
- Holidays in the US and Canada to keep volumes at lows throughout the day.
- EUR/USD is easing within range, steeper decline expected once below 1.1790.
The EUR/USD pair is trading marginally lower this Monday, as the dollar retains its strength, but holidays in the US and Canada keep volumes at minimums. The positive performance of European indexes limits the dollar’s advance, which anyway remains among the strongest. In the data front, Germany published July Industrial Production, which advanced 1.2% in the month, worse than the 4.8% expected. It was worse when compared to a year earlier, as it declined 10% against a 12.1% advance expected. Given the holidays, the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty for the rest of the day.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The 4-hour chart for the EUR/USD pair is showing an increased bearish potential. Sellers are aligned around a bearish 20 SMA, which remains below the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator hovers around its midline, but the RSI resumed its decline within negative levels, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below 1.1790, the immediate support level.
Support levels: 1.1790 1.1755 1.1710
Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1880 1.1925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
