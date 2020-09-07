EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1820

German Industrial Production resulted much worse than expected in July.

Holidays in the US and Canada to keep volumes at lows throughout the day.

EUR/USD is easing within range, steeper decline expected once below 1.1790.

The EUR/USD pair is trading marginally lower this Monday, as the dollar retains its strength, but holidays in the US and Canada keep volumes at minimums. The positive performance of European indexes limits the dollar’s advance, which anyway remains among the strongest. In the data front, Germany published July Industrial Production, which advanced 1.2% in the month, worse than the 4.8% expected. It was worse when compared to a year earlier, as it declined 10% against a 12.1% advance expected. Given the holidays, the macroeconomic calendar will remain empty for the rest of the day.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The 4-hour chart for the EUR/USD pair is showing an increased bearish potential. Sellers are aligned around a bearish 20 SMA, which remains below the 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator hovers around its midline, but the RSI resumed its decline within negative levels, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below 1.1790, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 1.1790 1.1755 1.1710

Resistance levels: 1.1840 1.1880 1.1925