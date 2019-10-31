EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1163
- Mounting US-China trade tensions capped the pair’s advance around monthly highs.
- US employment-related data failed to impress, hinting a poor Nonfarm Payroll report.
- EUR/USD correcting lower, yet the downside seems well limited.
The EUR/USD pair has extended its gains to 1.1175, flirting with the October monthly high before retreating. The pair has been struggling to extend post-Fed gains, amid escalating tensions between the US and China, and mixed data coming from the EU.
At the beginning of the London session, news headlines indicated that China was said to doubt it could achieve a long-term trade deal with Trump, prompting speculative interest into safe-haven assets. Also, Germany released September Retail Sales, which came in worse than expected, up by just 0.1% in the month and by 3.4% when compared to a year earlier. The EU reported its preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP, up by 0.2%, slightly above the expected 0.1%, and preliminary October inflation, with the core yearly CPI up to 1.1%.
US data just published disappointed, as unemployment claims rose to 218K in the week ended October 25, while US-based employers announced job cuts of 50,275 in October, 20.97% higher than the 41,557 announced in the previous month. Also, core PCE inflation remained steady at 1.7% yearly basis. The soft numbers prevented the pair from extending its decline on risk-aversion.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1143, now trading near the monthly high at 1.1179. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, which retain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators eased from around overbought levels, but lack enough downward momentum to suggest additional slides ahead. The downside seems well limited as the pair would need to lose the 1.1115 price zone for bulls to give up.
Support levels: 1.1145 1.1115 1.1070
Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreating sharply from 1.1175
The EUR/USD pair flirted with October highs following better than expected European figures. Still, dominant risk-aversion is taking its toll, quickly falling to fresh daily lows, entering negative territory daily basis.
GBP/USD extends gains on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY: China said to doubt of a long-term deal with the US, yen soars
Bank of Japan left monetary policy unchanged, hinted more easing coming. US-China trade war jitters triggered risk-off, fueling demand for the yen. USD/JPY pair bearish, decline to accelerate below 108.00.
BTC, ETH, XRP: CME boosts the maturity of Bitcoin as an institutional investment
Financial Options mitigate risk in highly volatile assets. Ethereum and Ripple show uncertain technicals - elevated volatility is likely. ETH/USD moves to the limit of the critical double bottom level.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.