EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1163

Mounting US-China trade tensions capped the pair’s advance around monthly highs.

US employment-related data failed to impress, hinting a poor Nonfarm Payroll report.

EUR/USD correcting lower, yet the downside seems well limited.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its gains to 1.1175, flirting with the October monthly high before retreating. The pair has been struggling to extend post-Fed gains, amid escalating tensions between the US and China, and mixed data coming from the EU.

At the beginning of the London session, news headlines indicated that China was said to doubt it could achieve a long-term trade deal with Trump, prompting speculative interest into safe-haven assets. Also, Germany released September Retail Sales, which came in worse than expected, up by just 0.1% in the month and by 3.4% when compared to a year earlier. The EU reported its preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP, up by 0.2%, slightly above the expected 0.1%, and preliminary October inflation, with the core yearly CPI up to 1.1%.

US data just published disappointed, as unemployment claims rose to 218K in the week ended October 25, while US-based employers announced job cuts of 50,275 in October, 20.97% higher than the 41,557 announced in the previous month. Also, core PCE inflation remained steady at 1.7% yearly basis. The soft numbers prevented the pair from extending its decline on risk-aversion.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair recovered from a daily low of 1.1143, now trading near the monthly high at 1.1179. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, which retain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators eased from around overbought levels, but lack enough downward momentum to suggest additional slides ahead. The downside seems well limited as the pair would need to lose the 1.1115 price zone for bulls to give up.

Support levels: 1.1145 1.1115 1.1070

Resistance levels: 1.1180 1.1220 1.1250