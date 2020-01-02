EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1193
- The EU Markit Manufacturing PMI were revised higher but failed to boost the EUR.
- US employment-related figures beat the market’s expectations.
- EUR/USD bearish in the short-term could accelerate decline once below 1.1170.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1224 this Thursday, but lost the 1.1200 level during London trading hours, trading as low as 1.1182, despite the market’s positive mood, with equities on the rise amid encouraging US-China trade-related news. Also, the final version of the EU Markit Manufacturing PMI should have backed the shared currency, as the December German index was revised to 43.7 from 43.4, while for the whole Union, it resulted at 46.3 vs. the previous 45.9.
The US has just released some minor employment data, with December Challenger Job Cuts down to 32.843K, and initial jobless claims for the week ended December 27 resulted at 222K, both improving from their previous readings. Later in the day, Markit will release the December Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 52.5.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, measured between 1.1065 and 1.1238. According to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head sharply lower, the Momentum entering the negative territory and the RSI currently at 54. The 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally is located at around 1.1170, providing immediate support. The pair could recover the upside on a break above 1.1220.
Support levels: 1.1170 1.1140 1.1110
Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300
View Live Chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.12 as the dollar kicks off 2020 on a stronger note
EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.12, paring previous gains as the greenback is recovering. China's RRR cut and hopes for a US-Sino trade deal are boosting stocks.
GBP/USD tumbles under 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty, USD strength
GBP/USD kicked off the new year by retreating from the highs it reached in the dying days of 2019 and trades closer to 1.3150. Uncertainty about the future UK-EU relations is weighing on sterling.
Bitcoin loses momentum against Ethereum in 2020
Bulls are in place to boost the Ether in the short term. XRP/USD shows an upward divergence in the short term. Bitcoin may suffer significant losses in the coming weeks.
Gold trades above $1520 despite broad USD strength
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained $50 in December and closed the year at $1517. By adding more than $200 in 2019, the pair registered its largest annual gain since 2010.
USD/JPY inches higher toward 109 on upbeat mood, USD recovery
Thin market conditions remain despite markets returned to regular working hours. The US calendar includes today the December Markit Manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.5. USD/JPY underpinned by a better market mood, upside still limited.