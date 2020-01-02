EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1193

The EU Markit Manufacturing PMI were revised higher but failed to boost the EUR.

US employment-related figures beat the market’s expectations.

EUR/USD bearish in the short-term could accelerate decline once below 1.1170.

The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1224 this Thursday, but lost the 1.1200 level during London trading hours, trading as low as 1.1182, despite the market’s positive mood, with equities on the rise amid encouraging US-China trade-related news. Also, the final version of the EU Markit Manufacturing PMI should have backed the shared currency, as the December German index was revised to 43.7 from 43.4, while for the whole Union, it resulted at 46.3 vs. the previous 45.9.

The US has just released some minor employment data, with December Challenger Job Cuts down to 32.843K, and initial jobless claims for the week ended December 27 resulted at 222K, both improving from their previous readings. Later in the day, Markit will release the December Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 52.5.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading below the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run, measured between 1.1065 and 1.1238. According to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, as the pair has broken below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators head sharply lower, the Momentum entering the negative territory and the RSI currently at 54. The 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally is located at around 1.1170, providing immediate support. The pair could recover the upside on a break above 1.1220.

Support levels: 1.1170 1.1140 1.1110

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300