EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1075
- The US will publish the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, seen up to 9 in December.
- Wall Street set to open at all-time highs in thinned market conditions.
- EUR/USD technically bearish, dull trading keeps it ranging.
The EUR/USD pair is heading into Wall Street’s opening trading around 1.1080, having once again recovered from near the 1.1065 region. Financial markets are off in Europe, which means nothing goes on with major pairs. The US markets, however, will operate as normal, but close earlier.
As commented on a previous update, the mood among investors is upbeat, with US indexes hovering at record highs. Little is to be expected in the next few hours, mainly after the release of the only piece of data, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, foreseen at 9 from -1 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is confined to a range defined by Fibonacci levels, with the 61.8% retracement of its December rally at 1.1065, providing support and the 50% retracement at 1.1090 acting as resistance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which crossed below the 100 SMA. The 200 SMA remains flat, converging with the mentioned Fibonacci support. Technical indicators continue to lack directional strength within negative levels.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0970
Resistance levels: 1.1090 1.1120 1.1150
