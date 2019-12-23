EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1092
- US Durable Goods Order surprisingly fell in November by 2.0%.
- European macroeconomic calendar to remain empty until next Friday.
- EUR/USD holding above the critical support at 1.1065, but bounces limited.
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1095 this Monday, up with Wall Street’s opening, recovering from a daily low of 1.1069. Trading was choppy across the board, with the dollar appreciating during European trading hours, but changing course afterward. A dismal US Durable Goods Orders report was initially ignored by the market’s participants, but it later took its toll on the greenback. According to the official release, orders plummeted 2% in November, well below the expected 1.5% advance. Non-defense Capital Goods Orders were up by 0.1%, also below the latest market’s expectation of 0.2%. New Home Sales, released later in the day, was up by 1.3%, better than the 0.3% decline expected.
There were no macroeconomic releases in Europe, and the calendar will remain empty for the Union until next Friday. The US will release this Tuesday the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December, seen at 9 vs. the previous -1.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has managed to bounce after another approach to the 61.8% retracement of its December rally at 1.1065, to end the day around the 50% retracement of the same advance at 1.1090. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA that approaches a mild-bullish 100 SMA, this last converging with the daily high. Technical indicators remain within negative levels without clear directional strength. The pair has a relevant Fibonacci resistance at 1.1120, while a relevant support comes at 1.1065. Large stops are suspected below this last, and if those are triggered, the pair can near 1.1000 before paring its slump.
Support levels: 1.1065 1.1020 1.0970
Resistance levels: 1.1120 1.1150 1.1180
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares slide after dismal US data
The EUR/USD pair eased ahead of the release of US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly fell by 2.0% against an expected 1.5% advance. Dollar remains strong despite the big miss.
GBP/USD plummets to fresh 3-week low
The American dollar is getting some attention ahead of US Durable Goods, up against most rivals. Sterling still the weakest amid hard-Brexit fears, GBP/USD down to 1.2940 price zone.
A peek at the major market drivers of 2020
We're into holiday thin trade and conditions won't get back to fuller form until the second week in January. 2019 saw a good deal of downside risk associated with Brexit uncertainty put to rest...
Gold elevated on a soft dollar and bearish prospects for DXY-2020
Gold prices are elevated into the last trading day ahead of Christmas Eve, up 0.41% on the day so far having travelled from a low of $1477.63 to a high of $1485.21.
USD/JPY remains stuck below 109.50 as trading volume thins out
The USD/JPY pair is trading in an extremely tight range as expected right ahead of the Christmas holiday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.04% on the day at 109.40.