EUR/USD Forecast: Draghi's words take center stage in thin holidays' trading

Geopolitical jitters take center stage in a holiday-thinned day, with London and US markets down on holiday. There are good news, and some bad ones, but there are no "new" news. Over the weekend, the G7 meeting ended with Trump easing his stance towards trade, and pledging to fighting protectionism, but once again, refused to endorse the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Also, North Korea issued another missile test that ended in the Sea of Japan this weekend, and while no damage has been reported, tensions arose, as this test are part of a plan of being able to target US mainland with nuclear missiles.

The macroeconomic calendar will remain extremely light this Monday, although ECB's Draghi is due to testify about the economy and monetary developments before the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, in Brussels, and could trigger some action in EUR's pairs.

Despite the absence of activity, the dollar remains in trouble due to the above mentioned reasons that add to recent soft data, with the EUR/USD pair bouncing from a daily low of 1.1161 reached in Asian trading hours. Short term, the risk is towards the downside according to technical readings, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price stands a few pips below a flat 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold within negative territory, although aiming north, indicating that any possible decline will likely remain corrective and result in buyers re-surging at lower levels.

1.1160 is the immediate support ahead of 1.1120, with a stronger one at 1.1080. Seems unlikely the pair can break below this last. Above 1.1200, the risk will turn towards the upside, with scope then to advance up to the 1.1240/60 region.

