EUR/USD has been sliding from the highs it reached after weak US data.

Concerns about euro-zone growth and another top US figure top the agenda.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing a downtrend channel.

Indulging in the misery of others may have reached its limits. EUR/USD is gradually climbing down from the highs it reached after devastating US figures.

ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector badly disappointed with 47.8 points – the worst figure in over 10 years. Moreover, the froward-looking measure is below 50 – the threshold separating expansion from contraction for a second consecutive month. Moreover, several carmakers reported double-digit falls in automobile sales – also raising concerns about the odds of a US recession.

The US dollar reacted with a sharp drop and markets are now pricing in a 77% chance that the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for the third time in a row later this month. EUR/USD – which had already dropped to a new two-year low of 1.0879, surged to above 1.0940.

The ISM Manufacturing PMI served as the first hint towards Friday's jobs report. Another clue is due out later today – ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls report for the private sector.

European issues

As mentioned earlier, rising on America's weakness has its limits. Preliminary inflation figures for the euro-zone showed a drop in the headline Consumer Price Index to 0.9% year on year in September. The euro area's final manufacturing PMI for the previous month came out at 45.7 – below the US figure.

Concerns about a recession in Germany – happening now and not in the future like in the US – are also weighing. Leading economic institutions in the continent's largest economy slashed forecasts.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) is set to release details about its ruling against the EU due to its subsidies to Airbus – the European aviation company – and in favor of the US. That could add pressure on the common currency.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is trending lower – and that can be seen by the lower highs and the lower lows – which consists of a non-parallel downtrend channel. Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned to the downside once again.

All in all, bears are in control.

Support awaits at the previous 2019 low of 1.0905. It is followed by the fresh two-year trough of 1.0879. Next, we find 1.0820 and 1.0780 which date back to 2017.

Resistance awaits at the former double bottom of 1.0926. Next, 1.0965 capped a recovery attempt in late September and earlier provided support. Further up, 1.0995 worked as support in mid-September and 1.1025 worked as resistance around the same time.