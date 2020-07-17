EUR/USD got a minor lift on Thursday after the ECB maintained the status quo.

The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven USD and capped additional gains.

The downside remains cushioned amid hopes of the EU pandemic stimulus.

The EUR/USD pair witnessed a modest intraday pullback on Thursday and ended the day in the red, snapping four consecutive days of the winning streak. The shared currency did get a minor lift after the European Central Bank (ECB) left its current monetary policy unchanged. The ECB also showed readiness to roll out more stimulus to maintain price stability and if the Eurozone economic recovery slowed materially. The pair moved back closer to multi-month tops set in the previous session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through amid weaker global risk sentiment.

Concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases dampened hopes of a sharp V-shaped global economic recovery. This coupled with worsening US-China tensions further weighed on investors' sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the US dollar. On the economic data front, the US monthly Retail Sales recorded a growth of 7.5% MoM in June as compared to a 5% rise anticipated. Adding to this, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index came in at 24.1 for July as against an expected fall to 20 from 27.5 previous. Separately, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims dropped to 1.30 million during the week ended July 11, missing estimates pointing to a reading of 1.25 million.

The pair retreated around 70 pips from daily swing highs and finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, well below the 1.1400 round-figure mark. However, the downside remains cushioned amid hopes that the European leaders will make progress in agreeing on the proposed €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund, aimed at aiding the region’s worst-hit economies. Hence, the key focus will be on the two-day EU Summit, starting this Friday. Any progress on the most contentious issues, including governance and conditionality, would send a strong signal on the prospects for the breakthrough in the near future and boost the common currency.

In the meantime, Friday's release of the final Eurozone CPI figures will be looked upon for some impetus. The US economic docket features the release of housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the bias still seems tilted in favour of bullish traders. However, the 1.1440-50 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate strong resistance, warranting some caution before positioning aggressively for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair seems all set to aim back towards challenging YTD tops, just ahead of the key 1.1500 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains and lift the pair further towards 2019 yearly swing highs, around the 1.1570 region.

On the flip side, the pair, so far, has managed to find some support near 100-hour SMA, below which the corrective slide could get extended towards the 1.1330 horizontal support. The downfall might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 1.1300 mark. That said, a convincing breakthrough might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for further weakness towards the 1.1260 horizontal zone en-route sub-1.1200 levels.