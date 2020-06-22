EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1217

A scarce macroeconomic calendar and lack of directional strength in stocks keeping majors ranging.

The EU June Consumer Confidence is expected at -15 from -18.8 in the previous month.

EUR/USD neutral in the short-term could regain the upside once above 1.1270.

The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips above the 1.1200 level, slightly up for the day. Currencies are in a wait-and-see stance, amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar and little action in stocks’ markets. European indexes are slightly down for the day, although the movements are also limited there. Reopening hopes in Europe oppose to rising coronavirus’ cases in the US and the third world. The WHO reported the most global cases in one day mostly focused in the Americas.

Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, the US just published the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May, which improved to 2.61 from -17.89 in the previous month. Later today, the US will publish May Existing Home Sales, seen down by 3.0% when compared to the previous month, while the EU will unveil the preliminary estimate of June Consumer Confidence, expected at -15 from -18.8 in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair has briefly pierced the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.1170, now recovering from the level, a sign of limited selling interest. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is unable to advance beyond a mild-bearish 20 SMA, which has crossed below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have retreated within negative levels, also indicating absent buying interest at the time being. To recover its bullish potential, the pair would need to advance beyond the 1.1270 level, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 1.1170 1.1125 11080

Resistance levels: 1.1225 1.1270 1.1310