EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1217
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar and lack of directional strength in stocks keeping majors ranging.
- The EU June Consumer Confidence is expected at -15 from -18.8 in the previous month.
- EUR/USD neutral in the short-term could regain the upside once above 1.1270.
The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips above the 1.1200 level, slightly up for the day. Currencies are in a wait-and-see stance, amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar and little action in stocks’ markets. European indexes are slightly down for the day, although the movements are also limited there. Reopening hopes in Europe oppose to rising coronavirus’ cases in the US and the third world. The WHO reported the most global cases in one day mostly focused in the Americas.
Ahead of Wall Street’s opening, the US just published the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May, which improved to 2.61 from -17.89 in the previous month. Later today, the US will publish May Existing Home Sales, seen down by 3.0% when compared to the previous month, while the EU will unveil the preliminary estimate of June Consumer Confidence, expected at -15 from -18.8 in the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has briefly pierced the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slump at 1.1170, now recovering from the level, a sign of limited selling interest. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is unable to advance beyond a mild-bearish 20 SMA, which has crossed below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have retreated within negative levels, also indicating absent buying interest at the time being. To recover its bullish potential, the pair would need to advance beyond the 1.1270 level, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally.
Support levels: 1.1170 1.1125 11080
Resistance levels: 1.1225 1.1270 1.1310
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
