EUR/USD Forecast: down on relief, but bullish anyway

Relief was the name of the game at the weekly opening, as North Korean refrained from performing a missile test, while despite the destructive power of Hurricane Irma still desolating Florida, seems the damages won't be as terrible as feared last week. The American dollar gapped higher, particularly against safe haven assets, resulting in the EUR/USD pair also opening lower, and hitting a daily low of 1.1992. An extremely quiet macroeconomic calendar is keeping majors within tight intraday ranges, but the common currency managed to recover the 1.2000 mark and heads into the US session aiming to erase its weekly opening losses.

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.2020 after London's opening, biased higher according to short term technical readings, as in the 4 hours chart, the pair bounced from a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators are resuming their advances after finishing their correction from overbought levels well above their mid-lines. The same chart shows some intraday highs in the 1.2030/40 region, being then, the immediate resistance ahead of 1.2070. Beyond this last, the next relevant level comes at 1.2101, January 2015 monthly high, although seems unlikely that the pair can advance that much in such a quiet environment.

Below 1.1980 on the other hand, a downward corrective movement can develop down to 1.1950, while below this last, the next support comes at 1.1910.

View live chart of the EUR/USD