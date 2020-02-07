EUR/USD Forecast: Down but not out (yet), NFP and coronavirus headlines hold the keys

EUR/USD has hit new 2020 lows amid upbeat US data and downbeat EZ figures.

The all-important Non-Farm Payrolls report and coronavirus headlines are moving markets.

Friday's four-hour chart is revealing oversold conditions that may lead to a bounce.

If it were always that easy – strong US figures and weak eurozone ones have resulted in a persistent decline in EUR/USD. The world's most popular currency pair is nearing 1.0960, the lowest since mid-October. America's economic might now comes to the test.

Starting from the old continent, Germany reported a downfall of 3.5% in industrial output in December, far worse than a minor slide of 0.2% that had been expected. Friday's publication comes on top of a plunge in factory orders reported on Friday. France, the second-largest economy, is not faring any better – it reported a slump of 2.8% in production in the final month of 2019. The French economy unexpectedly squeezed in the fourth quarter, mostly due to pension-related strikes.

While business surveys have been pointing to a recovery, the hard evidence is pointing to an ongoing manufacturing recession in the old continent.

Across the Atlantic, US indicators published on Thursday are arguably minor ones, but they extended the winning streak of upbeat figures. Initial Unemployment Claims fell to 202,000 in the past week, while productivity increased by 1.4%, better than expected.

The greenback continues riding higher on top-tier statistics released on Wednesday. The ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat estimates with 55.5 in January while ADP's employment report showed a leap of 291,000 private-sector jobs, raising expectations for Friday's official Non-Farm Payrolls report.

The forex calendar is showing that economists expect an increase of 160,000 positions in January, up from 145,000 in December. However, realistic expectations are higher after the recent data points. Average Hourly Earnings are forecast to have risen by 0.3% monthly and 3% yearly, and improvement in comparison to December.

For euro/dollar traders, the question is: what figure is priced in? A small increase may be insufficient to satisfy dollar bulls and may trigger a buy the rumor, sell the fact response – resulting in a bounce for EUR/USD.

Coronavirus latest

While markets are calmer this week, coronavirus headlines remain prominent. The respiratory disease has taken the lives of over 600 people, including one of the doctors who reported the phenomenon and was visited by the police. The number of cases has surpassed 31,000, the vast majority in China. A cruise ship moored at the bay of Yokohama, Japan, has turned into a confinement camp as dozens of passengers were diagnosed with the virus.

The economic impact is growing as Hyundai, a Korean carmaker has shut down its plant due to an absence of parts coming from China Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus. The relative stability in stocks may still turn into a sell-off, sending investors to the safety of bonds. In turn, this would push yields lower and weigh on the greenback. It all depends on the news flow.

Overall, Non-Farm Payrolls and virus headlines are in the spotlight.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart has dipped below 30 – entering oversold conditions and implying a bounce. However, euro/dollar suffers from downside momentum and trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

The fresh low of 1.0960 provides weak support and it is followed by 1.0940, 1.0925, 1.0905, and 1.0879 – all dating to the second half of 2019.

Some resistance awaits at the daily high of 1.0985, closely followed by 1.0990, which provided support in late January. 1.1020, 1.1035, and 1.1065 are next.