EUR/USD forecast: Dovish ECB could serve as a trigger for the resumption of prior bearish trend

The EUR/USD pair had good two-way moves on Wednesday and was driven by a combination of diverging forces. The shared currency got a minor boost following an upward revision of the Euro-zone Services PMI prints, which coupled with persistent US Dollar selling bias continued fueling the positive momentum. The greenback remained weak through the early half of Wednesday's trading session and the selling pressure aggravated further after terribly poor ADP report, which showed that the US private sector employers added only 27K new jobs in May.
The job data intensified recent talks of a Fed rate cut and was evident from a steep decline in the 10-year US government bond yields, which dropped back closer to its lowest level since September 2017 and kept exerting bearish pressure on the greenback. However, the upbeat release of the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, coming in at 56.9 for May as compared to 55.5 expected and previous, provided a much need respite to the USD bulls and prompted some aggressive intraday long-unwinding trade around the major.
The pair retreated around 85-pips from an intraday high level of 1.1305 - the highest since April 17 and finally settled at the lower end of its daily trading range, snapping three consecutive days of losing streak. Meanwhile, the pullback managed to find some support ahead of 50-day SMA and the pair managed to regain some positive traction during the Asian session on Thursday as the focus now shifts to the latest ECB monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during the mid-European session.
Given that the European Central Bank had pledged to leave interest rates at current levels at least through the end of 2019, investors will be paying close attention to the latest forecasts on the economic outlook and inflation. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where the ECB President Mario Draghi is expected to maintain a dovish stance. Any hints for further monetary policy easing measures, if necessary, could serve as a fresh catalyst for some renewed weakness and the resumption of the prior well-estabilished bearish trend.
From a technical perspective, the pair's inability to sustained above 100-day SMA - coinciding with the top end of a five-month-old descending trend-channel, warrant some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through the mentioned barrier, around the 1.1300 handle, before positioning for any further appreciating move towards 1.1365-70 intermediate hurdle en-route the 1.1400 round figure mark.
On the flip side, a follow-through weakness back below the 1.1210-1.1200 region (50-DMA) would validate the overnight rejection and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards 1.1130 horizontal support. A follow-through selling below the 1.1100 handle has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards the descending trend-channel support, currently near the key 1.1000 psychological mark.
