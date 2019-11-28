EUR/USD Forecast: Double trouble on Thanksgiving Day, outlook bearish

EUR/USD is attempting a minor recovery within the narrow range.

Worsening US-Sino relations and upbeat US data support the dollar.

German inflation figures may support the euro later on.

Thursday's four-hour chart is showing an advantage for the bears.

"I believe Beijing will take action against Washington's proxies in Hong Kong." This tweet from Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times – and considered a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party – reflect worsening Sino-American relations.

After a short delay, President Donald Trump signed into law Congress' Hong-Kong bill that supports pro-democracy protesters in the city-state. China sees this move as an interference in its internal affairs. Investors fear that the intensifying row over Hong Kong lowers the chances of the world's largest economies signing a trade deal.

Trump signed the bill late on Wednesday after markets had already closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Nevertheless, the safe-haven US Dollar has been bid, limiting EUR/USD's attempts to recover.

The greenback is also supported by Wednesday's big bulk of mostly upbeat US data. Durable Goods Orders showed a much-needed rebound in investment, with the Nondefense ex-aircraft figure – the "core of the core" jumping by 1.2%. Third-quarter Gross Domestic Product was upgraded from 1.9% to 2.1%, albeit with a growing contribution from inventories, which may drop in the next GDP report.

The only noteworthy disappointment came from Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (Core PCE), which came out at 1.6%, further away from the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Inflation in the old continent

Back in the euro-zone, the European Central Bank is set to embark on a policy review after Christine Lagarde took over as President of the Frankfurt-based institution. According to Bloomberg, the ECB may tweak its target and aim for 2% inflation 0 in line with the Fed. That would be a minor change in comparison to the "2% or close to 2%" goal. Nevertheless, it would allow for moderately looser monetary policy – and that may weigh on the euro.

In the meantime, the reality is of much lower Consumer Price Index measures. Spain has reported an annual increase of 0.5% in the European-standard inflation gauge in November, and Germany is set to show 1.2% yearly CPI later on Thursday.

The latest annual CPI stood at 0.7% in October, with Core CPI at 1.1%. Preliminary euro-zone inflation figures for November are forecast to show a modest increase.

See Euro-zone inflation preview: Warm welcome for Lagarde? EUR/USD may rise

Liquidity is expected to drop later in the day, as American traders enjoy their Thanksgiving holidays – and perhaps kick off Black Friday shopping.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Momentum on the four-hour chart continues pointing to the downside, and the world's most popular currency pair remains below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. However, Thursday's low above 1.0990 is a tad above November's low and serves as a higher low of sorts. Nevertheless, euro/dollar has also been setting lower highs, as the downtrend line shows.

Overall, bears remain in the lead.

Support awaits at 1.0990, and it is followed by 1.0940, which was a low point in October. Further down, the 2019 trough of 1.0879 expects EUR/USD.

Resistance is at 1.1035, where the downtrend resistance began several days ago. A more considerable cap awaits at 1.1050, which provided support last week. The round number of 1.11 held the common currency down last week and is the next level to watch.