EUR/USD Forecast: Double bottom in danger? Covid clouds, central banks and technicals point lower

- EUR/USD has been under pressure as the Delta covid variant continues raging.
- The ECB's dovish decision and Fed tapering speculation imply an advantage for the dollar.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing bears are in the lead.
Happy holidays? Less than a week before August begins, and this European summer seems less festive than hoped. The Delta covid variant continues spreading in the old continent, weighing on tourism-dependent countries and on the mood. That is keeping the euro under pressure.
Businesses are also somewhat more pessimistic, at least according to the German IFO Business Climate, which fell to 100.8 in July, worse than expected. Moreover, the survey cited supply chain issues – similar to those in the US, but without America's rapid growth. The US releases Gross Domestic Product figures for the second quarter later this week.
Coronavirus cases are also rising in the US, but the dollar benefits from its safe-haven status – gaining ground in times of trouble. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House Chief Science Advisor, said that the country is going in the wrong direction. While Europe is catching up with America's vaccinations, it is still behind:
Source: FT
Another factor that is playing in favor of the greenback is central bank divergence. The European Central Bank reiterated its dovish stance last week, by indicating it would not raise rates before forecasting near-term inflation of over 2%. The ECB would also let short-term prices to exceed that level.
The euro has yet to recover from this change in tone from ECB President Christine Lagarde, and investors are ignoring the hawkish dissenters. They are a minority.
See ECB Analysis: Three dovish changes hit EUR/USD, more could be in store
In the US, speculation is mounting ahead of Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision. On the one hand, Delta aims to derail the recovery, but on the other hand, growth is robust and inflation is "uncomfortably high" according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Investors expect him to leave the door open to tapering but refrain from signaling it directly. That could wait for the bank's Jackson Hole Symposium in late August or for the September meeting. Nevertheless, the Fed is marching toward creating fewer dollars out of thin air, while the ECB's printing presses are at full speed.
Overall, there is room for more pressure on EUR/USD.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned to the upside, but euro/dollar has failed in yet another attempt to climb above the 50 Simple Moving Average. It has been lingering in the lower end of the range.
Some support is at the daily low of 1.1763, which is followed by the double-bottom at 1.1750. Further below, 1.1717 and 1.17 await EUR/USD bears.
Some resistance is at 1.18, which is the daily high. It is followed by 1.1830, 1.1850 and 1.1865.
