- EUR/USD appears to have met contention around 1.1070.
- Brexit, USD-dynamics, FOMC event in the limelight this week.
- Sellers could push spot to the 1.1040 region.
The shared currency has started the week on a better mood and is lifting EUR/USD to levels closer to the key barrier at 1.1100 the figure amidst some selling bias surrounding the buck.
EUR, in the meantime, is expected to remain wary of developments from the Brexit process, which faces a critical week. Additionally, the FOMC gathering on Wednesday is also likely to put extra pressure on spot, as the bar for a dovish surprise from the Committee stays quite high, particularly after investors have practically priced in another 25 bps ‘insurance’ cut. That said, the focus of attention is expected to shift to Chief Powell’s plans for December and whether the Fed could embark on a sustainable easing cycle.
From the technical perspective, the inability of EUR/USD to clear monthly tops in the 1.1180 region should trigger some consolidation ahead of a likely move to the 1.1040 zone, where sits the 55-day SMA. Below this initial contention area the upside pressure is expected to subside and allow for a deeper pullback to the 1.0920 region ahead of the 2019 low at 1.0879. Occasional bullish attempts should surpass the 100-day SMA at 1.1128 ahead of monthly tops in the 1.1180 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
