EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1903

A dovish Federal Reserve added pressure on an already weak greenback.

German annual inflation is expected to have recovered to 0.4% in August.

EUR/USD is technically bullish but remains below the year high at 1.1965.

The dollar came under strong selling pressure at the end of the week in the aftermath of a dovish Fed, ending the week with losses against all its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1919, to end the week with substantial gains just above the 1.1900 mark. The shared currency failed to reach fresh highs, as local data weighed on it. The German GFK Consumer Confidence Survey fell in September to -1.8 missing the expected 1.2. The EU Economic Sentiment Indicator improved in August to 87.7, although the Business Climate was down to -1.33.

In the US, July Personal Spending and Personal Income increased by 0.4% and 1.9%, respectively, while PCE inflation in the same month rose to 1.3% YoY, better than the 1.2% forecast. Meanwhile, equities were down in Asia and mixed in Europe, although Wall Street managed to close in the green.

The upcoming week will be a busy one, as it is the first of the month. This Monday, Germany will publish the preliminary estimates of August inflation, with the annual CPI seen at 0.4% from 0.0% in the previous month.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows that it has resumed its advance, and will likely extend it during the upcoming sessions. It has spent the week struggling with with a flat 20 SMA, finally advancing above it, while technical indicators accelerated higher within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing above the 100 SMA, as technical indicators head north, approaching overbought readings.

Support levels: 1.1870 1.1825 1.1780

Resistance levels: 1.1920 1.1965 1.2010