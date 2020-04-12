EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0936

The pandemic-related crisis continues world leaders fighting to take control of the situation.

The US Federal Reserve and the ESM announced relief measures at the end of the week.

EUR/USD technically neutral, bullish potential limited amid scarce demand for the shared currency.

Trading was dull on Friday, as most markets remained closed due to Good Friday Holiday. Majors consolidated within tight ranges, with the EUR/USD pair finishing the week in the 1.0930 price zone, holding on to weekly gains. The greenback remained under pressure after the US Federal Reserve announced new lending plans of $2.3T to support the economy. Meanwhile, EU finance ministers agreed on a €540 billion stimulus relief package via the European Stability Mechanism, meant to support member states. Concerns about economies heading into recession in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic were behind such announcements, meant to cap the effects of a recession.

The crisis, however, continues. The number of cases just in the US has passed half a million, with deaths in the country in the hundreds. The contagion curve is giving signs on flattening in Spain and Italy, but the number of cases in Europe keeps rising. The largest world’s economies are in a stalemate, and there are no indications on when this situation can change.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair ended the week with gains just ahead of 1.0950, the 38.2% retracement of its late March rally. Its bullish potential is limited, as gains are the result of investors dumping the dollar rather than of sudden demand for the EUR. In the daily chart, the pair is neutral, as it has settled above a bearish 20 DMA but remains below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator entered positive territory, but the RSI remains within neutral levels, both flat at the end of the week. The same goes for the 4-hour chart, as technical indicators lack directional strength within positive levels, while the price hovers within directionless moving averages.

Support levels: 1.0900 1.0865 1.0830

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.0990 1.1025