EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1749
- Speculative interest kept selling the greenback on the back of US woes.
- The US Senate continues to discuss a new aid-package to support the economy.
- EUR/USD is nearing a critical resistance level, September 2018 high at 1.1814.
The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1781, its highest since September 2018 when the pair reached 1.1814. Investors continued to sell the greenback on the back of tensions between the US and China and the coronavirus situation in the world’s largest economy, pretty much ignoring macroeconomic releases. In the meantime, Republicans and Democrats in the US Senate are working on a new aid-package and may report on progress after Wall Street’s close. Equities traded in the red throughout Asia and Europe, but US indexes managed to advance, with the Nasdaq leading the way higher.
In the data front, Germany published the July IFO Business Climate which improved to 90.5 from 89.3, with Expectations jumping to 97 but the Current Assessment down to 84.5. The US published June Durable Goods Orders, which expanded by 7.3% slightly better than anticipated. Excluding transportation, new orders rose 3.3%, missing expectations, while ex-defense, orders were up 9.2% against the 18.6% expected. This Tuesday, there is little in the docket, with the US publishing The Richmond Fed Manufacturing PMI and Consumer Confidence.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1750 price zone, retaining its bullish stance despite being overbought in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have partially lost their upward strength but continue to advance within extreme overbought readings. Moving averages in the mentioned time-frame keep heading north well below the current level. The pair has now posted gains for seven consecutive days, which increases the risk of a bearish correction, although it won’t be enough to confirm an interim top.
Support levels: 1.1750 1.1710 1.1670
Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1815 1.1850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD comfortable above 1.1700
EUR/USD trades around 1.1730, comfortably consolidating in a quiet American session. Market players waiting for Fed’s decision, US growth data.
GBP/USD reaches 1.2920 area as investors keep dumping the greenback
The GBP/USD pair has reached fresh multi-week highs above 1.2920, as the dollar remains in sell-off mode. US Consumer Confidence fell more than anticipated in July.
Gold steadies near $1935-40 area after early volatile swings
Gold had some good two-way price swings on Tuesday and now seems to have stabilized around the $1935-40 region. Following a sharp Asian session spike to a record high level of $1981, the precious metal witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround and dived to the $1900 neighborhood.
BTC/USD cracks $11,000, here are the key points
After the initial breakout above $10,000, Bitcoin was able to get enough continuation and managed to crack $11K as well. The number one digital asset is dominating the market again while most altcoins are heavily crashing.
WTI trades with modest losses, holds above $41.00 mark
WTI crude oil remained on the back-foot through the mid-European session and was last seen trading with modest losses, around the $41.25-30 region. The commodity failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday bounce from the vicinity of the key $40.00 psychological mark.