EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1749

Speculative interest kept selling the greenback on the back of US woes.

The US Senate continues to discuss a new aid-package to support the economy.

EUR/USD is nearing a critical resistance level, September 2018 high at 1.1814.

The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1781, its highest since September 2018 when the pair reached 1.1814. Investors continued to sell the greenback on the back of tensions between the US and China and the coronavirus situation in the world’s largest economy, pretty much ignoring macroeconomic releases. In the meantime, Republicans and Democrats in the US Senate are working on a new aid-package and may report on progress after Wall Street’s close. Equities traded in the red throughout Asia and Europe, but US indexes managed to advance, with the Nasdaq leading the way higher.

In the data front, Germany published the July IFO Business Climate which improved to 90.5 from 89.3, with Expectations jumping to 97 but the Current Assessment down to 84.5. The US published June Durable Goods Orders, which expanded by 7.3% slightly better than anticipated. Excluding transportation, new orders rose 3.3%, missing expectations, while ex-defense, orders were up 9.2% against the 18.6% expected. This Tuesday, there is little in the docket, with the US publishing The Richmond Fed Manufacturing PMI and Consumer Confidence.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1750 price zone, retaining its bullish stance despite being overbought in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have partially lost their upward strength but continue to advance within extreme overbought readings. Moving averages in the mentioned time-frame keep heading north well below the current level. The pair has now posted gains for seven consecutive days, which increases the risk of a bearish correction, although it won’t be enough to confirm an interim top.

Support levels: 1.1750 1.1710 1.1670

Resistance levels: 1.1780 1.1815 1.1850