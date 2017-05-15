EUR/USD Forecast: dollar's weakness favors a retest of 1.1020

The dollar started the week with a soft footing, down against all of its major rivals, amid further recoveries in commodities' prices. Oil led the way during the Asian session, with the US benchmark hovering around $49 a barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they favor extending the oil output cut until March 2018. Still looking too little, too late, but at least enough to improve sentiment towards oil in the short term. Chinese data released overnight was quite disappointing, but stocks traded generally higher, as confidence prevailed, whilst European ones opened with a strong note, but quickly trimmed most of their gains.

There's little to take care off in the macroeconomic front during the London session, whilst the US will release its NY Empire State manufacturing index, THE NAHB housing market index and TIC flows later today, all of which could do little for the greenback's trend, but affect sentiment in Wall Street.

The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher, up to 1.0494 so far today, and modestly bullish short term, given that the price is barely above a major Fibonacci level at 1.0930, whilst technical indicators hold well above their mid-lines, but with limited upward momentum in the 4 hours chart. The 20 and 100 SMAs in the mentioned chart head north below the current level, providing support in the 1.0890/1.0900 region.

Above the mentioned daily high, the pair can advance towards the 1.0980/90 region, while an upward acceleration through this last should see the pair retesting this year's high of 1.1020.

Only below 1.0890 the pair will turn short term bearish, with the next intraday supports at 1.0850 and 1.0820.

