EUR/USD Forecast: dollar's recovery to gain pace

It was a far more interesting week for financial markets than what the EUR/USD pair's price action says. The pair traded within a roughly 100 pips range, correcting partially the sharp losses triggered by the ECB and the US Q3 GDP report at the end of the previous week. The common currency tried to recover some ground but failed, despite a boring Fed and the miss in Nonfarm Payrolls' numbers.

The dollar is stronger just because there were no negative surprises. The US Federal Reserve left its monetary policy unchanged, as expected and on its way to raise rates next December. There were no fresh economic forecasts or an accompanying press conference, but the statement showed that policymakers see "solid" US economic growth, acknowledging at the same time that inflation remains soft.

The greenback held on to gains because US President Trump finally nominated Jerome Powell as next Fed's head, also as the market anticipated, someone who is expected to keep the Central Bank in the current path.

As for the employment report, the headline was a miss, sure, but the bar was too high: expectations were of 310K new jobs, and the US economy created "just" 261,000 in October. But previous months' revisions added 90K of jobs created. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1%, its lowest in decades, while wages disappointed…again. Beyond the positive surprise seen last month in wages' growth, the figure has been the biggest laggard, and despite really bad numbers came in this time, it was hardly a surprise. Average hourly earnings remained flat monthly basis and were up by just 2.4% when compared to a previous downwardly revised 2.8%. But with speculative interest believing that the rate hike will come anyway in December, and the Fed aware that inflation is below its target, the effect has been limited.

Add to the picture that while both central banks are on the same path, the ECB is marching towards tapering at much slower pace, while German and European inflation released this week was softer-than-expected, supporting the ECB's case of trimming QE in phases. And that the BOE rose rates, but indicated that more hikes are still in limbo.

Fueling dollar's advance by the end of the week were the official and the Markit services PMIs, both indicating that the sector's activity begun the last quarter of the year with a strong pace of growth.

The pair retains a longer-term bearish stance according to bigger charts as in the weekly one, it held below its 20 and 200 SMAs, while the Momentum indicator entered bearish territory, as the RSI hovers around 52. The 200 SMA in the mentioned time frame Is bearish around 1.1670, reinforcing a resistance area that the pair doesn't seem to be ready to break. In the daily chart, the price remained below a bearish 20 DMA, which gained bearish traction after breaking below the 100 DMA, while technical indicators resumed their declines after a modest upward correction within negative territory. October low at 1.1574 is still the key support, with a break below it exposing the 1.1460 region for the upcoming week. The level will be quite hard to break without a macroeconomic catalyst, and the calendar for next week has little to offer on that side. Resistances, in the case of a recovery, are located at the mentioned 1.1660/70 region, ahead of 1.1745.

Market's sentiment, according to the FXStreet Forecast Poll, is quite eclectic with investors well divided but bulls being a majority anyway in all the time frames under study, but decreased in the longer perspectives. For the next week, the pair is seen averaging 1.1643, pretty much holding flat at current levels. In the 3-month forecast, bulls decreased from 67% to 56%, but the average price remained pretty much unchanged from the previous week, currently at 1.1771.

The overview chart shows that market´s sentiment turned neutral-to-bearish and that the pair seems to have peaked at 1.2100, with hopes of re-testing such level still high in the longer run, as most targets accumulate around the figure.