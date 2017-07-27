EUR/USD Forecast: dollar's decline set to resume

The EUR/USD pair reached 1.1776, an over two-year high during the Asian session, and as a consequence of Fed's monetary policy announcement, which bring no news. The US Federal Reserve failed to clarify when it would start reducing its $4.5B balance sheet, sounding a bit more concerned on softer inflation, triggering a dollar's sell-off. The advance could have lost upward momentum, but the case for a dollar steeper recovery is for now out of the cards. The intraday slide is seen as corrective, moreover as the pair is currently recovering after nearing the 1.1700 figure.

In the data front, the US will release its June Durable Goods Orders and Trade Balance, alongside with weekly unemployment claims. Should the figures miss expectations, dollar's decline will most likely resume.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that indicators are retreating from overbought readings, but also that the RSI is losing its downward strength around 68, while the price remains well above a bullish 20 SMA. Additionally, the price is near the top of the daily ascendant channel coming from mid-may, today around 1.1800/10, the probable bullish target in the case of an extension beyond the mentioned daily high. The immediate support comes at 1.1710, where the pair topped previously and met buying interest early in the session, followed by 1.1665.

