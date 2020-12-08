EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar’s corrective advance too shy to change its negative trend

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2127
- German economic sentiment is expected to have contracted in December to -66.
- The American currency is still the weakest across the FX board despite a modest recovery.
- EUR/USD is bouncing from near 1.2100, in line with bulls’ dominance.
Major pairs are looking to stabilize after Monday’s swings, and EUR/USD holds within familiar levels above the 1.2100 figure. The dollar is correcting extreme oversold conditions but still among the weakest currency across the FX board, finding modest support in a sour market’s mood.
European equities opened with modest losses but hold around their opening levels, ahead of the release of the German ZEW survey. Economic Sentiment in the country is expected to have contracted further in December, to -66 from -64.3. For the EU, the sentiment is foreseen improving to 37.5 from 32.8. The Union will publish the final reading of Q3 GDP, expected to be confirmed at 12.6% QoQ. The US will publish today the November NIFB Business Optimism Index, and Q3 Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Cost.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low at 1.1209, trading at daily highs around 1.2130. The weekly low comes at 1.2078, and the bearish case will be firmer once below this last. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral-to-bearish, as it’s developing just below a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators lack directional strength, consolidating within neutral levels. The pair could recover its bullish stance once above the 1.2175 level, the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 1.2080 1.2035 1.1990
Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2230 1.2280
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.