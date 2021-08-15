The EUR/USD pair has bottomed at 1.1705 in the previous week, while at 1.1703 in March, and would need now to break below the 1.1700 price zone to resume its bearish trend. The daily chart shows that the recovery stalled around a flat 20 SMA, while technical indicators recovered within negative levels, suggesting limited buying interest. The bullish case will be stronger if the pair advances beyond 1.1920, quite unlikely at this point. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is now well above a mildly bullish 20 SMA but met sellers around the 100 SMA, as technical indicators retreat from near oversold readings, in line with the longer-term perspective.

Meanwhile, European data was mixed. The German Wholesale Price Index was up 11.3% in July, missing the market’s expectations although improving from the previous month. The EU June Trade Balance posted a seasonally-adjusted surplus of €12.4 billion, better than anticipated. On Monday, the macroeconomic calendar will have little to offer, as the US will publish the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for August.

The American dollar fell on Friday, helping EUR/USD to end the week with gains just below the 1.1800 level. The greenback started the day with a weak tone, accelerating its decline after the release of the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, which unexpectedly plunged to 70.2, its lowest in almost a decade. The spread of the Delta variant in the country and its possible effects on the local economy weighed on consumers’ sentiment.

