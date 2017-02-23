EUR/USD Forecast: dollar weakens, but the EUR can't rally

Despite the bombardment of first-tier news in the US afternoon, majors were unable to move much, although the greenback weakened marginally against all of its major rivals. FOMC Minutes were a mixed bag, with little definitions on a rate-hike rate, despite many policymakers believe a rate hike will come "fairly soon." Still, the document also showed that officers are concerned about the fiscal policy that the new administration has, so far, failed to define.

The common currency recovered not because the Minutes but following political news coming from the EU: the centrist candidate Francois Bayrou confirmed he will not stand in France's presidential election and has offered an alliance to independent candidate Emmanuel Macron, joining forces against far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Le Pen has stated multiple times that she wants to leave the EU should she become president.

Germany released its Q4 GDP figures, which showed that the economy grew by 0.4% in the three months to December, whilst YoY it came in at 1.2% as expected. The CFK consumer confidence survey for March printed 10.0 from previous 10.2. The US calendar is quite light, with weekly unemployment claims and a couple of minor manufacturing figures.

The EUR/USD pair rallied on relief up to 1.0571, but was contained by selling interest around the 23.6% retracement of the post US-election decline at 1.0565. Holding a few pips below the level, the 4 hours chart shows that a bearish 20 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci resistance, whilst technical indicators keep recovering from oversold levels, but remain within negative territory, indicating limited buying interest at the time being. The pair needs to extend above 1.0590 to be able to extend its gains, up to 1.0635, this week highs. Beyond this last 1.0660 comes next.

The immediate support is 1.0520, the weekly low, with a break below it opening doors for a decline towards the 1.0450/70 price zone.

View live chart of the EUR/USD